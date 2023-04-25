2023 Shanghai Auto Show: Jetour Auto reveals ambitious targets, aiming to expand in international markets

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetour Auto, a leading automotive manufacturer, is strategically expanding its international development and market presence with the development of more than a dozen new models set to hit the market within the next two years. These models include six to seven urban SUVs, three to four off-road vehicles, and two pickups, showcasing Jetour Auto's commitment to innovation and diversity in its product lineup.

Jetour T2 (Named Traveler in Chinese market)

General Manager Li Xueyong highlighted that some of Jetour Auto's SUVs will feature intelligent features that allow the vehicles to travel in convoys when traveling to the same destination, showcasing Jetour Auto's focus on cutting-edge technologies. Li also mentioned that the technologies used in Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) are superior to their European-made counterparts, positioning Jetour Auto as a leader in EV technology.

China, currently the world's largest market for battery-powered vehicles, is expected to surpass Japan as the top car exporter this year, with industry executives predicting significant growth in shipments. UBS analyst Paul Gong forecasts that deliveries of EVs in China will reach 8.8 million units in 2023, reflecting the vast demand from Chinese consumers for EVs and the overall positive outlook of the industry.

Jetour Auto has set ambitious sales goals. Li Xueyong, who is also a vice-president at state-owned Chery, noted that from 2027 onwards, Jetour's overseas sales will account for half of its total deliveries. Jetour Auto is laying out a growth plan for the international markets and planning to expand its international footprint further, with a foray into 10 additional countries this year, including European markets such as Italy and Turkey.

Jack Chen, General Manager of Jetour international, stated that the company will develop both left-hand drive and right-hand drive models to cater to different markets and expand its global presence. Jetour Auto currently has a presence in 35 countries, particularly in South America, Africa, and the Middle East, and plans to set up two more overseas plants this year.

Jetour Auto's international expansion and strategic layout reflect the company's ambitions of vying for a global market share and its commitment to meeting the demands of consumers worldwide. With its focus on innovation, advanced technologies, and diversified product offerings, Jetour Auto is positioned to capitalize on the increasing manufacturing might of China's automotive industry and emerge as a key player in the global automotive market.

