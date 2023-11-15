2023 Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Research Study: Passenger Vehicle OEM Strategies for Automotive Operating Systems - OEMs to Rely on Tier Suppliers' Embedded Hardware and Software Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Vehicle OEM Strategies for Automotive Operating Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the nuances of managing the challenges that come with OS development, insights into changing supply chains, and the promising growth opportunities awaiting market players in the thriving SDV sector.

The automotive industry is undergoing a major transition and redefining the vehicle development process. To include numerous technologies tied to the concept of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility, OEMs have chosen to adopt the software-defined vehicle (SDV) development approach. With the SDV approach, OEMs extend features and function that they can update throughout the vehicle life cycle, which provides opportunities for recurring and sustainable revenue.

To achieve an SDV, OEM are redesigning vehicle electrical/electronic (EE) architecture by consolidating functions in domains and zones. They are making huge investments in software development, and specifically in a base software platform, that will enable them to extend software-driven features and functions called the vehicle operating system (OS).

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is a vehicle OS, and how are OEMs defining it?
  • What are the OEMs' strategies in developing vehicle OSs?
  • What are the key trends in the vehicle OS market?
  • What challenges are OEMs facing in OS development?
  • How will the Tier I suppliers' role change in the value chain?
  • What are the top growth opportunities in this market?

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • SDVs Opening New Avenues for Repeatable Revenue Generation
  • Collaboration between OEMs and SW Companies for OS Development
  • Cloud Computing and Functional Virtualization will Open Opportunities for Cloud Technology Developers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Operating System (OS) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Trends in the Vehicle OS Market
  • What is an OS?
  • Evolution of Vehicle OSs
  • Future Vehicle OSs: Definition and Key Functions
  • High-level Generic Vehicle OS Architecture
  • Types of Vehicle OSs
  • Vehicle OS Sourcing Strategies
  • OEMs' Challenges in SW Platform Development
  • Change of Tier I Suppliers' Role in the Value Chain
  • Vehicle OS Ecosystem

3 OEM OS Development Strategies

  • CARIAD VW.OS
  • Hyundai Connected Car OS (ccOS)
  • Toyota Arene OS
  • MB.OS
  • Nio
  • Tesla
  • Ford
  • GM Ultifi
  • BMW Neue Klasse
  • Typical OEM.OS Strategies
  • Key Insights from OEM.OS Strategies
  • OEM OS Activity
  • OEM.OS Strategy Benchmarking
  • OEM Benchmarking

4 Open Source Software and Consortia

  • AAOS
  • OEMs Adopting AAOS
  • AUTOSAR and AGL
  • Cooperative Approach to OS and SW Development

5 OS Solution Developers

  • Blackberry
  • Elektrobit
  • Red Hat
  • Green Hills Software
  • Wind River
  • Vector Informatik
  • OS Solution Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3qj83

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Navigating Smart City Tech: Essential Guide for Municipal Technology Demands

Navigating Smart City Tech: Essential Guide for Municipal Technology Demands

The "Smart Cities: A Guide to Municipal Technology Demands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With precise municipal...
Border Security Technology: Navigating the Future of AI-Integrated Surveillance

Border Security Technology: Navigating the Future of AI-Integrated Surveillance

The "Border Security Technologies: Emerging Trends, Key Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.