2023 Spanish Aviation Forum: Where Aviation Leaders Converge to Shape Spain's Flight Path (Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3rd Spanish Aviation Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conference sessions will provide the platform for high level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Spain and around the world who will discuss a variety of topics.

Participating companies will represent operators and manufacturers, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure and other areas that contribute to the development of commercial aviation in Spain.

This international event will explore the latest developments in the commercial aviation sector of Spain

Spain at the crossroads of Europe , South America and Africa

at the crossroads of , and Financing and leasing aircraft and engines

Fleet management, maintenance and operations

Aviation sustainability

Speakers

Montserrat Barriga Andres , Director General, European Regions Airline Association

, Director General, European Regions Airline Association Inaki Azcoitia , Director - Commercial, Managing Partner, Alisios Aviation

, Director - Commercial, Managing Partner, Alisios Aviation Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD

Matthew Gee , Chief Operating Officer, Six West

, Chief Operating Officer, Six West Gonzalo Ibarra , CEO, Ibarra Aero Charges

, CEO, Ibarra Aero Charges Adrian Iordache , Principal Solicitor and Director, Consortium Legal

, Principal Solicitor and Director, Consortium Legal Robert Ricketts , Partner, Holland & Knight

, Partner, & Knight Jan Willem Storm van 's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting

's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting Fergal Whelan-Porter , Chief Executive Officer, Aeolus Engine Services

, Chief Executive Officer, Aeolus Engine Services Senior Representative of Airbus Corporate Jets

Senior Representative of Vertis

