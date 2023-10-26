2023 Spanish Aviation Forum: Where Aviation Leaders Converge to Shape Spain's Flight Path (Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2023)

26 Oct, 2023, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3rd Spanish Aviation Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The conference sessions will provide the platform for high level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Spain and around the world who will discuss a variety of topics.
Participating companies will represent operators and manufacturers, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure and other areas that contribute to the development of commercial aviation in Spain.
This international event will explore the latest developments in the commercial aviation sector of Spain
- Spain at the crossroads of Europe, South America and Africa
- Financing and leasing aircraft and engines
- Fleet management, maintenance and operations
- Aviation sustainability
Speakers
- Montserrat Barriga Andres, Director General, European Regions Airline Association
- Inaki Azcoitia, Director - Commercial, Managing Partner, Alisios Aviation
- Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD
- Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West
- Gonzalo Ibarra, CEO, Ibarra Aero Charges
- Adrian Iordache, Principal Solicitor and Director, Consortium Legal
- Robert Ricketts, Partner, Holland & Knight
- Jan Willem Storm van 's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting
- Fergal Whelan-Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Aeolus Engine Services
- Senior Representative of Airbus Corporate Jets
- Senior Representative of Vertis
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c24ik
