2023 Strategic Analysis of Disruptive EV Start-ups: The Top 20 Start-ups with Innovative Products/Services in Each EV Segment

05 Dec, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 -- The "Strategic Analysis of Disruptive EV Start-ups, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The extensive reach and rapid development of the EV mobility industry has nurtured the growth of more than 300 start-ups pushing their innovative products and services worldwide across both B2C and B2B markets. 

This analytics covers the EV mobility space and captures 300 EV-focused start-ups and their wide range of products and services catering to both the B2C and B2B markets. It also analyses all start-ups by segment: EV manufacturers, EV charging Infrastructure, EV battery technology, EV power electronics systems, and IT.

EV battery technology and charging infrastructure start-ups are evolving because of the presence of the highest number of EV start-ups in APAC. The report recommends that OEMs either acquire or form strategic partnerships with innovative start-ups that are emerging in core areas, such as battery technology and the charging ecosystem, to enhance the customer experience.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What are the trends and segments in the EV start-up ecosystem?
  • What are the critical success factors or KPIs that need to be measured for each of the segments of EV start-ups?
  • What are the top 20 start-ups with innovative products or services in each EV segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Electric Vehicle Start-ups

  • Research Scope
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Start-up Definition
  • Methodology
  • Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • Benchmarking Overview
  • The Start-up Ecosystem
  • Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022
  • Top Participants in Each Segment
  • EV Mobility Start-ups by Region

3 EV Manufacturers

  • Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
  • Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Manufacturers
  • Methodology for Shortlisting EV Manufacturing Start-ups
  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • EV Manufacturer Start-up Evaluation
  • Rivian
  • Xpeng Motors

4 EV Battery Technology

  • Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
  • Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Battery Technology Start-Ups
  • Methodology for Shortlisting EV Battery Technology Start-ups
  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • EV Battery Technology Start-up Evaluation
  • NorthVolt
  • Solid Power

5 EV Charging Infrastructure

  • Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
  • Methodology to Shortlist EV Charging Infrastructure Start-ups
  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • EV Charging Infrastructure Start-up Evaluation
  • Electrify America
  • Ionity

6 EV Motors & Power Electronics

  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • EV Motors & Power Electronics Start-up Evaluation
  • Turntide Technologies
  • Navitas Semiconductor

7 EV IT

  • Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
  • EV IT Start-up Evaluation
  • TWAICE
  • ChargeLab

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - WBG Semiconductors
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Cybersecurity

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Rivian
  • Xpeng Motors
  • NorthVolt
  • Solid Power
  • Electrify America
  • Ionity
  • Turntide Technologies
  • Navitas Semiconductor
  • TWAICE
  • ChargeLab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glbvip

News Releases in Similar Topics

