2023 Strategic Analysis of Disruptive EV Start-ups: The Top 20 Start-ups with Innovative Products/Services in Each EV Segment

The extensive reach and rapid development of the EV mobility industry has nurtured the growth of more than 300 start-ups pushing their innovative products and services worldwide across both B2C and B2B markets.

This analytics covers the EV mobility space and captures 300 EV-focused start-ups and their wide range of products and services catering to both the B2C and B2B markets. It also analyses all start-ups by segment: EV manufacturers, EV charging Infrastructure, EV battery technology, EV power electronics systems, and IT.

EV battery technology and charging infrastructure start-ups are evolving because of the presence of the highest number of EV start-ups in APAC. The report recommends that OEMs either acquire or form strategic partnerships with innovative start-ups that are emerging in core areas, such as battery technology and the charging ecosystem, to enhance the customer experience.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the trends and segments in the EV start-up ecosystem?

What are the critical success factors or KPIs that need to be measured for each of the segments of EV start-ups?

What are the top 20 start-ups with innovative products or services in each EV segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Electric Vehicle Start-ups

Research Scope

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Start-up Definition

Methodology

Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

Benchmarking Overview

The Start-up Ecosystem

Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022

Top Participants in Each Segment

EV Mobility Start-ups by Region

3 EV Manufacturers

Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Manufacturers

Methodology for Shortlisting EV Manufacturing Start-ups

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

EV Manufacturer Start-up Evaluation

Rivian

Xpeng Motors

4 EV Battery Technology

Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Battery Technology Start-Ups

Methodology for Shortlisting EV Battery Technology Start-ups

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

EV Battery Technology Start-up Evaluation

NorthVolt

Solid Power

5 EV Charging Infrastructure

Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria

Methodology to Shortlist EV Charging Infrastructure Start-ups

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

EV Charging Infrastructure Start-up Evaluation

Electrify America

Ionity

6 EV Motors & Power Electronics

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

EV Motors & Power Electronics Start-up Evaluation

Turntide Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

7 EV IT

Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria

EV IT Start-up Evaluation

TWAICE

ChargeLab

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - WBG Semiconductors

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Cybersecurity

