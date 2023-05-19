2023 Testing Identifies the Lowest Forex Broker Raw Spread Account

News provided by

CompareForexBrokers

19 May, 2023, 09:02 ET

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forex and CFD specialists, CompareForexBrokers, have tested 16 well known forex brokers to determine which have the lowest Spreads for RAW/ECN accounts. The top three finalists were:

  • Fusion Markets
  • City Index
  • TMGM

Testing Results

Comprehensive testing by Ross Collins, Chief Technology Researcher at CompareForexBrokers, found by Fusion Markets and City Index had average spreads lower than 0.30 pips. This is a third of the most expensive broker results.

Broker

Pips

Fusion Markets

0.22

City Index

0.25

TMGM

0.32

IC Markets

0.32

Pepperstone

0.36

FP Markets

0.41

BlueBerry Markets

0.43

ThinkMarkets

0.46

Go Markets

0.46

Tickmill

0.47

Eightcap

0.50

Axi

0.73

CMC Markets

0.73

Admiral Markets

0.79

BlackBull Markets

0.94

To ensure the test fairness, Ross Collins combined the average result of 6 major currency pairs. These tests do not factor in commission costs which are another cost in addition to the spread. Other brokers noteworthy for low spreads from the tests included TMGM, IC Markets and Pepperstone.

Analysing The Winners

The lowest Australian based forex broker was Fusion Markets. Phil Horner of Fusion Markets said "We appreciate the deep research done by CompareForexBrokers. Our team invests significant effort in sourcing pricing that provides our clients with the lowest costs in the market. We are committed to continue working hard to make trading easier and cheaper for our clients, no matter what they trade."

City Index was the lowest UK-based forex broker. Tom Brown - Head of City Index Australia said "We're thrilled with the reception to our new RawFX account among active traders and are pleased to be recognised as one of the market's leading FX brokers. Our most demanding traders wanted a product that provided lower spreads, commissions and faster execution and it is satisfying to be recognised for this from the industry and importantly, our customers."

More Details On The Test Methodology

RAW/ECN accounts have tighter spreads than standard accounts as they use straight through processing (STP) to deliver competitive spreads. Spreads for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD and AUD/USD can be as low as 0 pips but on average are slightly higher. To find the brokers with the tightest spreads for such accounts, CompareForexBrokers conducted testing using 16 MetaTrader 4 forex brokers.

All testing was done on the popular MetaTrader 4 trading platform using live RAW/ECN accounts across 16 of the top brokers in the world. The overall rankings for the 16 brokers tested by average spreads for the 6 major currency pairs used - AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.

About Compare Forex Brokers

CompareForexBrokers is a forex comparison website that compares the best forex and CFD brokers based on crucial trading considerations, broken down in plain English.

Social Media Channels:

Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Media contact:
Justin Grossbard
[email protected]
0431475683

SOURCE CompareForexBrokers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.