2023 Texas Renaissance Festival Tickets On Sale Now

This is the 49th year of the Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation's largest Renaissance-themed event

TODD MISSION, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival today announced that tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now, with additional ticket discounts available for advanced online purchases at TexRenfest.com. Located one hour north of Houston, the Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic with more than half a million visitors each year. It takes place over eight themed weekends from October 7th through November 26th.

Transcend the Mundane: This year's festival will be creating even more immersive experiences for adults and children. With 21 stages, The King's Feast, jugglers, bards, acrobats, games, rides, restaurants, pub crawls and more than 400 shoppes and artisans, there is something for everyone.

Bring the Whole Family: To make it an affordable destination for families, children five and under will be free every Saturday and kids 12 and under will be free every Sunday of the eight-week festival.

Stay and Play: The Texas Renaissance festival is also introducing exciting new "Stay and Play" packages that offer a great value for patrons and families who stay for the weekend. These packages include:

Festival admission for both Saturday and Sunday

Weekend camping pass (Thursday to Monday) at the Fields of New Market

Access to special Fields of New Market events, including fun activities for kids at the Apprentice Gazebo

Excitement for adults with admission to The Knight's Club after hours party (age 21+).

Opening weekend advance special pricing starts at $17.00 for Saturday and $12.00 for Sunday. For details on each weekend and day-of pricing, visit texrenfest.com/tickets.

The Texas Renaissance Festival has established daily capacity limits to ensure that every patron experiences the festival at its best, so advance ticket purchases are advised.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.

Media Contacts:

Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance Festival

Phone: 281-356-2178 x310

Email: twold (at) texrenfest.com

Jennifer Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

503-805-7540

jennifer (at) bluehousecg.com

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival