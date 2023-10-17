SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13 to 16, 2023, the activities of the overseas branch exhibition of the 2023 Tianfu Book Fair, hosted by Sichuan Xinhua Publishing and Distribution Group and organized by China International Book Trading Corporation, is held simultaneously in eight countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

2023 Tianfu Book Fair Overseas Branch Exhibition Was Held in San Francisco

The branch exhibition located in San Francisco, exhibited hundreds of Sichuan themed books and related cultural and creative products, attracting a large number of local citizens to come to the exhibition. Meanwhile, the sponsor publicized the event on the social media, attracting considerable online attention from thousands of people.

SOURCE China International Book Trading Corporation