2023 Top Ways for Huawei FRP Bypass [Updated]

News provided by

Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you find yourself locked out by FRP on Huawei and are searching for effective solution how to unlock FRP lock Huawei. Many Huawei users face this problem when they reset their devices or forget their Google credentials. Fortunately, there is a solution that can help you bypass the FRP lock on Huawei with ease. "4uKey for Android is a reliable tool that helps Huawei users bypass Huawei FRP without hassle. It supports all Huawei models and Android versions and is user-friendly," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. 

What is FRP lock on Huawei and Can you Bypass it?

FRP, or Factory Reset Protection, is a security feature that prevents unauthorized access to a device after a factory reset. It requires entering the previously set Google account and password. Bypass Huawei FRP can be a daunting challenge, but with the right tools, it becomes a manageable task.

How to Bypass Google Account on Huawei with FRP Bypass tool

Tenorshare 4ukey for Android is an efficient Huawei FRP bypass tool. It can unlock Huawei smartphones without requiring a Google account or password. There are clear instructions that guide you through each step.

1. Features of Tenorshare 4ukey for Android

Google Account Bypass Without Password:

4uKey for Android excels as a top-notch FRP lock removal tool, allowing you to bypass Google FRP lock on locked-out Samsung devices

Safe and Secure

The 4ukey for Android is 100% virus-free and safe to use. It won't damage your device or data.

Wide Compatibility

The FRP bypass tool tool is compatible with over 6,000 Android devices. It supports a wide range of Android OS versions, up to Android 14.

2. How to use 4ukey for Android to bypass FRP (step by step)

Step 1: Launch 4uKey for Android after connecting your phone to the PC.

Step 2: Choose "Android version (11/12/13)" under "Remove Google Lock (FRP)" and click "Start."

Step 3: Follow the directions on the screen and click "Start Remove."

Step 4: You may now reset your handset to factory settings after the removal.

Additional Tips: How to Bypass Huawei Screen Lock without Google Account?

If you want to bypass Google account Huawei without using your Google account, you can also use 4uKey for Android to do that. 4uKey for Android will unlock your Huawei device in minutes.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is an international software company with over 10 years of experience in developing utility tools for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms. Its amazing product, 4uKey for Android, helps users unlock devices and bypass FRP lock.

