2023 Total Economic Impact Study demonstrates 495% ROI with Introhive

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the world's leading Customer Intelligence Platform, announced the findings of the 2023 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study showing that an Introhive enterprise composite customer, based on interviewed customers, realized a three-year 495 percent return on investment (ROI).

The study, commissioned by Introhive and conducted by Forrester Consulting, examines the financial impact of a composite group of active customers that has implemented Introhive's Customer Intelligence Platform.

Forrester's 2021 B2B Buying Study results reveal that the average number of buying interactions rose from 17 in 2019 to 27 in 2021, while purchasing decisions involving four or more people increased from 47% to 61% over the same period. With the sales cycle lengthening and becoming increasingly complex due to growing stakeholder involvement, there is a growing demand for visibility into an organization's relationships with their customer contacts, buying groups, and key accounts.

Introhive's Customer Intelligence Platform empowers complex sales organizations with reliable enriched client data, real-time relationship intelligence, and actionable insights delivered proactively to go to market teams that's proven to drive top-line revenue growth and bottom line cost efficiencies.

After investing in Introhive, enterprise organizations were empowered with a complete and accurate client data set, uncovered insights into buyer relationships that boosted net-new sales opportunities, increased cross-selling with existing clients, and improved the productivity of key professionals while driving cost efficiencies.

The TEI study found the following benefits across a three-year investment with Introhive:

82 percent increase in net-new revenue opportunity wins

36 percent uplift in new opportunity win rates

30 percent increase in cross-sell revenue with existing clients

7.5 percent improvement in non-revenue-generating professionals' productivity

Less than 6 month payback period

These results are realized across the full go-to-market organization, including sales, business development, marketing, client success, operations, and data teams. One of the survey participants, a national marketing director, said, "The CRM is the hub that we want everyone to be working with, and Introhive transforms our CRM from a system of record to a system of intelligence."

"At the end of the day, delivering value to our customers is our most important mission as a company," explains Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive. "As the economy becomes more turbulent, businesses need to look into proven methods for increasing operational efficiency and overall profitability. Successful enterprises will find ways to transform their technology investments into profit centers, while finding new ways to expand growth organically with customers. Customer Intelligence has never been more relevant for leaders facing tough decisions around how to create sustainable growth in the coming years. The businesses that invest into proven solutions will have the strategic advantage and we are already seeing that with our customer base thanks to Forrester and this study."

Introhive's study on the total economic impact of customer intelligence can be accessed here for free.

About Introhive

Introhive is an award-winning Customer Intelligence Platform that empowers client-centric, B2B enterprises with the foundation of trusted data, relationship intelligence, and actionable insights required to identify selling opportunities, win more new business, and grow existing customer accounts. Introhive has offices in the US, Canada, UK, and India, supporting hundreds of thousands of users in over 90 countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.com .

