2023 Tree Lighting Festival at Indian Head Casino: Meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

WARM SPRINGS, Ore., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Head Casino is delighted to announce its much-anticipated 2023 Tree Lighting Festival, a spectacular holiday event for the whole family. Join us Sunday, December 3rd, from 6pm to 8pm at Indian Head Casino, for the lighting of the largest digital Christmas tree in Oregon.

This year's festival promises to be a winter wonderland like no other. At the base of this magnificent tree, you'll discover a magical red-carpet pathway that winds right through its impressive trunk. As you stroll inside the only walk-through tree in the Pacific Northwest, you'll have the unique opportunity to meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus and even snap a photograph with them to cherish.

The festivities continue with Christmas carols that will get everyone into the holiday spirit. Experience the rich Native culture of Warm Springs with a traditional Round Dance performed around the Christmas tree. For the young ones filled with holiday wishes, we have a special booth where they can write heartfelt letters to Santa Claus himself.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in complimentary cookies, cupcakes, and hot cocoa, as well as Native tea and coffee to keep you warm. And, if you're looking for the perfect holiday gifts, don't miss our Holiday Craft Booths featuring exquisite creations by local artists.

Additionally, the event will feature a special blessing by CTWS Tribal Council Member Carlos Calica, adding a meaningful touch to our celebration.

The 2023 Tree Lighting Festival at Indian Head Casino promises a magical evening of joy, tradition, and community spirit. Join us on December 3rd, and let's make this holiday season unforgettable.

Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, offers a premier gaming and entertainment experience in the heart of Central Oregon. With a wide range of slots, table games, and a rewarding player's club, the casino provides endless opportunities for excitement and winning. Beyond gaming, Indian Head Casino is dedicated to fostering community spirit by hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the year, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike. The casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, committed to creating a vibrant and thriving destination for entertainment and cultural enrichment. For more information, visit www.IndianHeadCasino.com

