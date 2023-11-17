2023 Tree Lighting Festival at Indian Head Casino: Meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

News provided by

Indian Head Casino

17 Nov, 2023, 13:27 ET

WARM SPRINGS, Ore., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Head Casino is delighted to announce its much-anticipated 2023 Tree Lighting Festival, a spectacular holiday event for the whole family. Join us Sunday, December 3rd, from 6pm to 8pm at Indian Head Casino, for the lighting of the largest digital Christmas tree in Oregon.

This year's festival promises to be a winter wonderland like no other. At the base of this magnificent tree, you'll discover a magical red-carpet pathway that winds right through its impressive trunk. As you stroll inside the only walk-through tree in the Pacific Northwest, you'll have the unique opportunity to meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus and even snap a photograph with them to cherish.

The festivities continue with Christmas carols that will get everyone into the holiday spirit. Experience the rich Native culture of Warm Springs with a traditional Round Dance performed around the Christmas tree. For the young ones filled with holiday wishes, we have a special booth where they can write heartfelt letters to Santa Claus himself.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in complimentary cookies, cupcakes, and hot cocoa, as well as Native tea and coffee to keep you warm. And, if you're looking for the perfect holiday gifts, don't miss our Holiday Craft Booths featuring exquisite creations by local artists.

Additionally, the event will feature a special blessing by CTWS Tribal Council Member Carlos Calica, adding a meaningful touch to our celebration.

The 2023 Tree Lighting Festival at Indian Head Casino promises a magical evening of joy, tradition, and community spirit. Join us on December 3rd, and let's make this holiday season unforgettable.

About Indian Head Casino:

Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, offers a premier gaming and entertainment experience in the heart of Central Oregon. With a wide range of slots, table games, and a rewarding player's club, the casino provides endless opportunities for excitement and winning. Beyond gaming, Indian Head Casino is dedicated to fostering community spirit by hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the year, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike. The casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, committed to creating a vibrant and thriving destination for entertainment and cultural enrichment. For more information, visit www.IndianHeadCasino.com

Contact:
Belinda Chandler
Director of Marketing
Indian Head Casino
Phone:  541-460-7735
Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE Indian Head Casino

Also from this source

Indian Head Casino Celebrates a Lucky Labor Day Weekend Jackpot Winner

Indian Head Casino Celebrates a Lucky Labor Day Weekend Jackpot Winner

Indian Head Casino is thrilled to announce that over the Labor Day Weekend, one lucky guest struck it big, winning a staggering $161,413 jackpot on a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Aboriginal, First Nations & Native American

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.