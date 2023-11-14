2023 United Kingdom Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset: Focus on BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - United Kingdom Q2" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - United Kingdom Q2, is an invaluable resource for any business requiring data about the UK's dynamic mobile telecommunications marketplace. This extensive dataset provides in-depth plan and pricing information for the second quarter of 2023, offering thorough coverage of the offerings from major mobile network operators across the country.

Within this dataset, you will find a wealth of information, including detailed plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, as well as special promotions and add-on services offered by the leading mobile network operators in the UK.



With over 80% market coverage in terms of subscribers, this dataset offers an authoritative and extensive overview of the prevailing mobile plans and pricing employed by industry leaders. Whether you are a telecommunications provider, a market analyst, or a business strategist, the 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Database - United Kingdom Q2 dataset equips you with the essential tools and intelligence needed to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.



Includes data from the following mobile operators in the UK:

BT

EE

O2

Sky

Three

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Key Metrics in Database Include:

Prepaid/Postpaid

Prices Monthly Activation Promotional

Validity Period (prepaid)

Contract Term (postpaid)

Minutes On-Network All-Network International

SMS

On-Network

All-Network

Data Core Data Bonus Data Zero-Rated Apps

5G/LTE

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y2uuu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets