2023 United Kingdom Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset: Focus on BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - United Kingdom Q2" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - United Kingdom Q2, is an invaluable resource for any business requiring data about the UK's dynamic mobile telecommunications marketplace. This extensive dataset provides in-depth plan and pricing information for the second quarter of 2023, offering thorough coverage of the offerings from major mobile network operators across the country.

Within this dataset, you will find a wealth of information, including detailed plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, as well as special promotions and add-on services offered by the leading mobile network operators in the UK.

With over 80% market coverage in terms of subscribers, this dataset offers an authoritative and extensive overview of the prevailing mobile plans and pricing employed by industry leaders. Whether you are a telecommunications provider, a market analyst, or a business strategist, the 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Database - United Kingdom Q2 dataset equips you with the essential tools and intelligence needed to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

Includes data from the following mobile operators in the UK:

  • BT
  • EE
  • O2
  • Sky
  • Three
  • Virgin Media
  • Vodafone

Key Metrics in Database Include:

  • Prepaid/Postpaid
  • Prices
    • Monthly
    • Activation
    • Promotional
  • Validity Period (prepaid)
  • Contract Term (postpaid)
  • Minutes
    • On-Network
    • All-Network
    • International
  • SMS
  • On-Network
  • All-Network
  • Data
    • Core Data
    • Bonus Data
    • Zero-Rated Apps
  • 5G/LTE

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y2uuu

