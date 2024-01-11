2023 VETTY Awards® Recognizes Marketing Excellence in Animal Health Care Worldwide

Winners to be featured at VMX 2024 in Orlando on Jan. 13-17

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is pleased to announce today the winners of the 2023 VETTY Awards®, an international awards program dedicated to recognizing marketing excellence in the animal health care industry.

The VETTY Awards®, an international awards program recognizes excellence in the animal health care industry. Post this The VETTY Awards® is NAVC’s annual awards program dedicated to recognizing marketing excellence in the animal health care industry. Grand Prize Winners will receive crystal towers, similar to the ones photographed here, at the VMX Annual Awards Night event on January 15, 2024, at VMX 2024. (COURTESY PHOTO PROVIDED BY NAVC)

This year's award winners demonstrated the best in advertising, public relations, digital, social, design, events, promotions, educational materials and other projects developed to promote animal health care industry contributions to keep animals everywhere healthy. Veterinary industry nonprofit and for-profit organizations and agencies around the globe were invited to submit their projects for consideration during the 2023 awards program. Participation reached record numbers. Entrants included agencies and companies in pet pharmaceuticals, foods, diagnostic equipment, professional associations, advocacy groups, architectural design and more. Each entry was reviewed by a judging panel comprised of leaders in the creative marketing field.

"We are proud of the amazing work that those in marketing and advertising are accomplishing in the animal health care industry. This year's entries proved beyond excellent, showcasing many of the advancements in animal medicine, a deeper understanding of the animal health audience, developments in technology and memorable creative campaigns," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "The VETTY Awards® entrants play an important role in helping animals everywhere live longer, better quality lives."

The grand prize winners are:

BEST IN SHOW (FOR PROFIT) AWARD : "Zoetis Diagnostics Look Deeper Campaign to Launch the Virtual Laboratory" by Zoetis and FWD People. Category: New Product/Program or Service Launch.

: "Zoetis Diagnostics Look Deeper Campaign to Launch the Virtual Laboratory" by Zoetis and FWD People. Category: New Product/Program or Service Launch. BEST IN SHOW (NONPROFIT) AWARD : "Doc's Little Free Library" by Old Ridge Veterinary Hospital. Category: In-Clinic Merchandise, Promotional/Advertising.

: "Doc's Little Free Library" by Old Ridge Veterinary Hospital. Category: In-Clinic Merchandise, Promotional/Advertising. LARGE ANIMAL AWARD : "Equine Lifetime of Care Lookbook" by Synchrony and Stephens & Associates. Category: Large Animal Digital.

: "Equine Lifetime of Care Lookbook" by Synchrony and Stephens & Associates. Category: Large Animal Digital. NAVC SPOTLIGHT AWARD : "Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging" by Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging and BrandTall Communications. Category: New Product/Program or Service Launch.

: "Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging" by Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging and BrandTall Communications. Category: New Product/Program or Service Launch. JUDGE'S AWARDS : "2023 OraVet Dental Health Month Dispensing Kit" by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. and Shepherd Agency. Category: In-Clinic Consumer Awareness Campaign "Merck Animal Health BRAVECTO® & SENTINEL® Unlock Better Protection Integrated Campaign" by Merck Animal Health and Circa Healthcare. Category: Campaign – B2B/Trade "The Galaxy's Best Pet Insurance" Campaign by Pumpkin & Marvel Studios Partnerships and Pumpkin, Marvel Studios Partnerships & The Hive. Category: Campaign – Consumer

:

To view a full list of winners, visit TheVETTYs.com/winners/2023-winners .

The NAVC, the world's leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced the VETTY Awards® competition in 2017 to recognize and reward marketing that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry. Since its inception, the VETTY Awards® has rapidly grown to be a prestigious awards program, pulling entries from around the world and recognizing the best in marketing animal health care products, programs and services.

From January 13-17, 2024, the VETTY Awards® winners will be recognized during VMX 2024, the world's largest gathering of veterinary industry professionals. VMX, which takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, offers more than a thousand hours of continuing education and program tracks over the course of five days for veterinary professionals. Gold, silver and bronze winners will be featured inside the VMX Expo Hall, one of the largest veterinary industry expos in the world. Grand prize winners will be recognized on stage on Monday, January 15 during an Awards Night, followed immediately by a VMX Exclusive Concert Event featuring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

For more information about the VETTY Awards®, visit www.TheVETTYs.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community