2023 Was a Banner Year for SPLICE Software

AI and New Partner Integrations Took Personalization to the Next Level

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in customer engagement, SPLICE Software proudly partners with our clients to create the most seamless customer experiences possible.

As integrated AI makes its way into workflows, our access to real-time customer data has exploded, opening the door to great change, opportunities and successes.

We step into the new year celebrating our client and partner wins from 2023: 

  • 32,558,263 customer interactions 
  • 16 new client accounts 
  • 4 new integrations
  • 3 new customer stories
  • Thrive™ Survey Solution received recognition as a flexible, integrated and multi-channel survey tool across industry verticals

SPLICE Software also received several industry awards and recognition throughout the year including Best Automated Communications Workflows in North America.

SPLICE Software believes in a world where everyone can receive messages how and when they want to, based on their permissions. Customer experience is top of mind and SPLICE ensures our clients can call, text, email and chat with their customers and prospects. We remain committed to ensuring the customer receives the messages they want and need in their preferred channel. 

"The product innovation from our team has been outstanding and we are excited to see our customer success stories continue to grow," says Tara Kelly, president and CEO of SPLICE Software. 

About SPLICE Software: SPLICE Software is a leading customer engagement company focused on insurance, retail, financial services and healthcare. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including call, text, email and voice-first with full opt-in and opt-out management. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware. 

CONTACT: Olivia Stover, [email protected] 

SOURCE SPLICE Software

