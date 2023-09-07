2023 WCDI to Take Place in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 7 and 8, the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry (WCDI) is slated to take place in Chengdu. Industry-leading enterprises from around a dozen nations and regions such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K. and Belgium will descend on the event, where they will unveil the latest in display industry technologies, applications, research accomplishments and other study reports.

The WCDI, which has been hosted successfully for four sessions, is one of the globally influential platforms crucial to facilitating exchanges and cooperation in the display industry. This year, the number of participating organizations and enterprises continue to expand, and hundreds of persons in charge of Fortune Global 500 corporations and industry-leading companies will attend, alongside heads of international industry bodies like German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), the Society for Information Display (SID), Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA), Korean Information Display Society (KIDS) and World XR Association of Switzerland.

This year's Conference will consist of more than 30 activities, including themed forums surrounding industry trends like Mini/Micro LED, smart city, commercial display, culture and tourism applications, intelligent hardware, smart cabin and ultra HD display, along with numerous industry chain and supply chain matchmaking events, according to the organizing committee.

In the era of digital information, the novel display industry interacts with various types of digital technology, and application scenarios are being expanded and deeply integrated into education, medical care, smart home furnishing and other industrial ecologies at a quickened pace. In 2022, the novel display industry of China was valued at over 490 billion Chinese yuan, accounting for 36% of global total and continuing to maintain its firm grip as the biggest in the world, while display panel production exceeded 360 billion yuan, comprising 48% of global total.

In China, the smart terminal industry of the Chengdu-Chongqing region, for which Chengdu serves as the core, is well-known for its scale and advantages, responsible for the production 2/3 of the world's iPad tablets, 50% of the world's laptops and 10% of the world's smart phones. In 2022, the Chengdu-Chongqing region novel display industry accounted for more than 30% of national total, and has risen as the planet's largest OLED production base and China's biggest concentration of the flexible display industry.

This year marks the second time for Chengdu to host the World Conference on Display Industry. In the past year, Chengdu took advantage of its first hosting of the WCDI and achieved new breakthroughs in display industry development, including the execution of a number of innovation-centric platforms. At present, the display industry of Chengdu makes up 15% of Chinese total, with personal computer production volume ranking second in the country, while occupying 20% of projector market share, the biggest in the nation.

This year, Chengdu is once again the host of the WCDI, and no doubt the event will further elevate the industrial competitiveness of the region, speed up the agglomeration of high-end key factors of the industry, and enhance the overall industrial ecology.

