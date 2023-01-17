2023 will Boom Collectible Demand: Sports, Coins, Luxury, Action Figures, Art Deco, NFT Collectibles; CAGR 19.2%: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Report "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032" shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The report comprises the market size of the Coins Collectibles Market, Militaria Collectibles Market, Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market, Luxury Collectibles Market, Toy Collectibles Market, Action Figure Collectibles Market, Art NFT Collectibles Market, Art Deco Collectibles Market. Online sales are taking a huge leap in the industry of collectibles, art, and antiques of all categories.

"North America holds the largest market share for collectibles, owing to the increasing interest of Americans in collecting luxurious items and the rise in retailing opportunities in the collectibles market. Moreover, the transforming lifestyle and growing awareness of people regarding collectibles as an investment will further escalate the growth of the European Collectibles market over the forecast time frame. Investment firms see a lot of potential in this industry due to impressive and immediate returns on secondary sales."

- Chandradeep Singh, Lead Analyst, Market Decipher.

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Sports collectibles and memorabilia have become huge businesses thanks to online auctions and e-commerce sites. It is the most popular sports collectible in terms of sports memorabilia.

Top players in the Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market are The Topps Company, Inc. (Topps), Futera Limited, The Upper Deck Company, Leaf Trading Cards, Panini S.P.A., Fanatics, Inc., Press Pass, Collectibles (Ppc), Tristar Productions, Inc., Gameday Sports &Amp; Memorabilia, Bench Warmer, 757 Sports Collectibles, Sportscollectibles.Com, Rittenhouse Archives Ltd., Olx Global Bv.

Industry Segmentation for Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market NFT Sports Collectible Type (Image NFTs, Video NFTs, Other NFTs); Sports memorabilia Market by Type (Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues), Hats And Caps, Jersey, Clothing And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers), Flags And Banners Bats (All Types), Balls (All Types), Prints And Posters, Other Sports Equipment); Sports memorabilia Market by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); NFT Sports collectibles by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); Sports Trading Cards Market by Type (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel (Licensed Sellers, Specialized Collectibles Web Portals, Online Shopping Websites, Offline Retails)

Sports Trading Cards Market

Trading card innovations boost the global market for sports trading cards. Rising urbanization and quick expansion in emerging areas such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific are driving growth in the sports trade sector. In India and China, two of the largest rising countries, there are several chances for company development in the sports trading card sector.

Top players in Sports Trading Cards Market are Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps., Upper Deck Company, Tristar Productions, Bowman Gum Company, Ace Authentic, Wonder Bread, Donruss

Industry Segmentation for Sports Trading Cards Market by Age Group Analysis (Teenager, Adult); Type Analysis (Physical Cards, NFT Cards); Card Type Analysis (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel Analysis (Licensed Collectible Manufacturers, Specialized Collectibles Marketplace, E-commerce Portals, Offline Retail, and Auction Houses)

Luxury Collectibles Market

The luxury collectible goods market performed well in 2021, as investors from all over the world purchased top-tier physical assets to hedge against inflation and stock market volatility.

Industry Segmentation for Luxury Collectibles Market By Type (Physical Collectibles, Digital NFT Collectibles); Luxury Watch Collectibles Market By Type (Mechanical Watch, Electronic Watch); Luxury Vehicles Collectibles Market By Type (Antique Cars, Vintage Cars, Ultra-Luxury Cars, And Luxury Suvs/Crossover Cars); Luxury Jewelry Collectible Market By Type (Necklaces, Ring, Earrings, Bracelets, Others); Luxury Wine and Spirits Collectible Market By Type (Vintage Wine/Champagnes, Spirits); Luxury Coin Collectible Market By Type (Country Collection, Geo-Political Collection, Period Collection, Variety Collection, Others); Luxury Fine Art Collectible Market By Type (Sculpture, Paintings, Chinese ceramics); Digital NFT Collectibles Market By Type (Sports NFT, Fine Art, NFT, Gaming NFT, Other NFT); Luxury Handbags Collectibles Market By Type (Handbags, Backpacks, Wallets, Others); Luxury Collectibles Market by Sales Channel (Retail Shops, Online)

Toy Collectibles Market

Movie IPs such as Star Wars, Avengers, and others drive the collectible toy market. The market growth for collectible toys is being driven by internet access and digital entertainment content. Additionally, e-commerce and quick urbanization are fuelling market expansion.

Top players for Toy collectibles Market are Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, HASBRO, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc., FUNKO, Spin Master, WOWEE, MOOSE, Storm Collectibles, National Entertainment Collectibles, Happy Worker Inc, JADA Toys Inc.

Industry Segmentation for Toys and Games Collectibles Market by Type (Collectible Toys (Collectible Dolls, Bobble-Head, Action Figure, Other Figurines, Other Collectibles), Collectibles Games); Buyer Type Analysis (Kids, Adults); Sales Channel Analysis (Licensed Collectible Manufacturers, Specialized Collectibles Marketplace, E-commerce Portals, Offline Retail, and Auction Houses)

Art NFT Market

A unique digital culture and a digitally realized market have been created by the NFT art market, which is situated at the nexus of cutting-edge technology and the traditional art market. This market has the potential to empower artists by shifting the balance of power in the market in their favour.

Top players in Art Collectibles Market are Art Galleria, ArtBase, ArtBinder, ArtCloud, ArtFundi, Artlogic, Artlook Software, GallerySoft, IT gallery, Managed Artwork, Masterpiece Manager, My Online Art Gallery, PrimaSoft PC, Primer, Spinnsoft Gallery

Industry Segmentation for Art NFT Market by Type Analysis (Paintings, Sculptures, Prints, Digital Art, Photography, Video Art, Others); By Generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Bloomers); By Sales Channel Analysis (NFT Community, NFT Marketplace)

Recent Developments in Collectibles Industry

In December 2022 , Fanatics, a sports platform in the United States , has secured $700 million in a fresh fundraising round headed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, valuing the company at $31 billion .

, Fanatics, a sports platform in , has secured in a fresh fundraising round headed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, valuing the company at . In December 2022 , Upper Deck, the world's leading entertainment and sports memorabilia provider, signed a long-term deal extension with hockey phenom Connor McDavid . The firm will continue to be the exclusive producer of authorized collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring McDavid's image and autograph under the new deal.

, Upper Deck, the world's leading entertainment and sports memorabilia provider, signed a long-term deal extension with hockey phenom . The firm will continue to be the exclusive producer of authorized collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring McDavid's image and autograph under the new deal. In November 2022 , Lionel Messi , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador.

, , the soccer star, has joined Sorare, the French nonfungible token trading game, as an investor and brand ambassador. In December 2022 , Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on December 10th .

, Triller, the premier AI-powered creative platform and owner of combat sports brands such as Triller Fight Club and BKFC, and Epik, the maker of the world's best digital products and NFTs, are thrilled to announce the Showdown NFT Collection will be available on Binance NFT on . In July 2022 , GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers.

, GodLike Esports entered into an exclusive, first-of-its-kind strategic agreement with Bengaluru-headquartered esports fan engagement startup STAN to enable them to provide Official Licensed Digital Collectibles services for GodLike BGMI team's fans and followers. In June 2022 , Three Denver-area craft beer companies—Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company—have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit.

, Three Denver-area craft beer companies—Resolute Brewing Company, Denver Beer Company, and Great Divide Brewing Company—have collaborated for a timely entry into the NFT game, offering up a unique NFT tied to a real-life benefit. In June 2022 , Global e-commerce firm, eBay Inc, announced that it bought a UK-based non- fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Known Origin, to push further into digital collectibles.

, Global e-commerce firm, eBay Inc, announced that it bought a UK-based non- token (NFT) marketplace, Known Origin, to push further into digital collectibles. In July 2022 , Facebook started testing a brand-new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. The news has given a sip of energy drink to the crypto and NFT market.

, Facebook started testing a brand-new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. The news has given a sip of energy drink to the and NFT market. In December 2022 , Arena Club, the trading-card enterprise of More York Yankees legend Derek Jeter , received new capital to grow. M13 Ventures Management led the $10 million round, including participation from Defy.VC, Elysian Park Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, and BAM Ventures.

, Arena Club, the trading-card enterprise of More York Yankees legend , received new capital to grow. M13 Ventures Management led the round, including participation from Defy.VC, Elysian Park Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, and BAM Ventures. In December 2022 , Prospex introduced a game that allows ardent college sports fans to buy, trade, and collect digital trading cards to show their support for potential college players choosing their school.

, Prospex introduced a game that allows ardent college sports fans to buy, trade, and collect digital trading cards to show their support for potential college players choosing their school. In August 2022 , TCG player, an online market that has lately extended its sports card products, has agreed to be acquired by eBay in a deal for up to $295 million . The transaction is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2023, subject to closing conditions. TCG player will continue to function independently when the transaction is completed.

, TCG player, an online market that has lately extended its sports card products, has agreed to be acquired by eBay in a deal for up to . The transaction is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2023, subject to closing conditions. TCG player will continue to function independently when the transaction is completed. In November 2022 , Mattel is launching a new marketplace for non- fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of its efforts to grow its digital collectibles business. Mattel Creations, the company's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, is getting an NFT marketplace.

, Mattel is launching a new marketplace for non- tokens (NFTs) as part of its efforts to grow its digital collectibles business. Mattel Creations, the company's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, is getting an NFT marketplace. In November 2022 , Hot Toys Collectibles unveiled its latest action figure, based on Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as performed by Keanu Reeves . Hot Toys Collectibles debuted their latest collectible figure, a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand, on Instagram.

, Hot Toys Collectibles unveiled its latest action figure, based on Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as performed by . Hot Toys Collectibles debuted their latest collectible figure, a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand, on Instagram. In December 2021 , Various sports NFT platforms are developing new functionalities around NFTs. The NFLPA is partnering with DraftKings to launch the NFL's digital fantasy football league, GreenPark is exploring NFTs for social gaming, and SportsIcon has launched documentary-style NFTs.

Market Decipher offer separate report on around 100+ Collectibles Product

