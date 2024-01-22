2023 Winners of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards

Three Organizations from Across the US Receive $20,000 Each

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 16th year of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards, The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation , Bader Philanthropies, Inc. , and Family Caregiver Alliance are pleased to celebrate three organizations—each delivering a state-of-the-art program that addresses the needs of caregivers and those they care for living with Alzheimer's disease or a related condition.

Each model program will receive $20,000 for their work in the following categories:

Creative Expression

A Friendly Day At The Movies – Dementia Friendly Saline+ – Saline, Michigan

Seeking to offer an empowering program that destigmatizes living with dementia, Dementia Friendly Saline+ partnered with their local movie cinema, Emagine Theaters, to offer monthly screenings of classic movies in a safe and welcoming environment. In their words, "America's first Dementia friendly movie program offers…an extraordinary yet 'ordinary' program re-enabling caregivers to … once again enjoy going to the movies, but now in a beautiful, moving way, in the relaxed company of their loved one [living with dementia.]" An estimated 1,000 people are served by the program annually.

Barn-At-Home Program – Connected Horse – Rocklin, California

Connected Horse's goal is to use the therapeutic value of equine assisted learning and sensory engagement to support the reduction of isolation and stress, and the stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias for people living with dementia, their family and informal caregivers. Through innovative and research-informed equine-assisted therapy programs, Connected Horse has inspired more than 800+ participants in interpersonal and animal connection, engagement, and emotional healing by delivering in-person workshops and the interactive Barn-At-Home activities

Increasing Access and Reducing Stigma

AFSC Community Center at the Cape Cod Mall – Alzheimer's Family Support Center – Brewster, Massachusetts

Created by caregivers, the Alzheimer's Family Support Center (AFSC) provides an array of cost-free personalized services to families, individuals, and caregivers on Cape Cod currently living with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related diseases. The goal of the AFSC is to help families navigate the complexities and challenges they face across the span of these diseases, within a research-based, service driven social model. One of the AFSC's programs is the Alzheimer's Family Community Center at the Cape Cod Mall. This unique site offers a multi-service resource within a local shopping mall setting, potentially the first one in the nation.

View detailed information on the winning programs.

Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards Reception in San Francisco

Join us in honoring the 2023 Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award winners with program presentations, conversation, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages. All are welcome!

Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Yosemite A

The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation

The mission of The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation is to invest in programs that promote education, tolerance, social services, health, and the arts. The Foundation builds on the ideals and pursuits of its founders, Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert. In addition, the Foundation funds Arts Education and Culture in Los Angeles, Jewish programs in Los Angeles, and universities in California. In the area of Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias, the Foundation focuses its grantmaking on the advancement of research and career development for early to mid career investigators and investments in caregiving, policy, systems, and practice change, and improvements in clinical care.

Visit The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation website.

Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

Milwaukee-based Bader Philanthropies, Inc., mission is to help people and honor the legacy of our founders. Since its founding in 1992 as the Helen Bader Foundation, the organization has committed over $500 million in grants and program related investments, such as loans, loan guarantees, equity investments and other credit enhancements that advance its charitable mission.

For more information on Bader Philanthropies, visit bader.org .

Family Caregiver Alliance

The mission of FCA is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care. For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. FCA's services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA CareNav ™. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

For more information about FCA, visit caregiver.org .

