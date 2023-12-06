2023 World 5G Convention Seeks Deepening Industrial Applications

Science and Technology Daily

06 Dec, 2023, 07:18 ET

ZHENGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2023

The opening ceremony of the 2023 World 5G Convention, themed "5G+ By All For All," was held in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, on December 6.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 World 5G Convention kicked off in Zhengzhou, Henan province on December 6. (PHOTO: ZHOU Weihai/S&T Daily)
"China has built the world's largest and technologically advanced 5G network, and 6G technology will also gradually develop on the basis of 5G technology," Vice Minister of Science and Technology Chen Jiachang said at the opening ceremony. Calling 2023 the fifth year of 5G commercialization and an important stage of continuity and transition, he added that it is urgent to deepen application and expand international cooperation.

According to Lou Yangsheng, secretary of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Henan has built 187,000 5G base stations, taking the lead in achieving full 5G network coverage in all its urban areas above township level in China. The showcasing of technological progress and application of 5G technology at the convention will not only strengthen the development of the digital industry in Henan, but also promote its development globally, Lou added.

China is one of the global leaders in 5G development, and has made positive contributions to application services, including finance, healthcare and education, said John Hoffman, chief executive officer of Global System for Mobile Communications Association, adding that 5G technology is also helping people around the world better cope with natural disasters and climate change, and improving the quality of life.

Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, pointed out that there are still issues in 5G market applications, which cannot meet the large bandwidth, high reliability and precise positioning needed for industrial application. To address these issues, it is necessary to introduce 5G+ before the commercialization of 6G. Wu added that 5G-Advanced can be seen as an upgraded version of 5G.

Martin Hirzel, president of the Swiss association of mechanical and electrical engineering industries, said traditional mechanical and electrical engineering industries must embrace intelligent manufacturing to remain competitive in the global market. Also, for data exchange and security, both technical support and open relationships are necessary.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and the People's Government of Henan, the three-day event features forums, exhibitions and a 5G-based application design competition. The objectives are to create a world-class industrial exchange platform, help tap Henan's core advantages in 5G, link global 5G innovation resources, and empower the establishment of a national innovation hub in central China.

