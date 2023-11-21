2023 World 5G Convention to be Held in Henan

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World 5G Convention, with the theme of "5G+, by all for all," will be held in Zhengzhou, capital city of Henan province in east-central China, from December 6 to 8. The registration system of the website and WeChat account for the event has been officially launched.

The event, approved by the State Council, will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Henan Provincial People's Government. It will be organized by the Science and Technology Department of Henan Province, the Zhengzhou Municipal People's Government, and the FuTURE Mobile Communication Forum.

With the goal of promoting 5G evolution and innovation, the event will focus on meeting economic and social expectations from 5G, and promoting a global scientific and technological cooperation system and industrial ecosystem of integration, innovation, collaboration and openness.

The event will consist of a main forum for the opening ceremony, 12 parallel forums, exhibitions in a 12,000-square-meter exhibition area, and activities highlighting excellent 5G application cases.

The parallel forums will cover forward-looking technologies, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, medical health and tourism. Transportation, energy and other important 5G application industries are also on the agenda.

The three-day exhibition will focus on innovative technology and the integration of digital technology and real economy to create an observable, sensible, communicable and tradable exhibition area.

The 5G integration application award and the top 10 selected application cases will be announced during the event. The 10 cases are chosen from more than 400 outstanding projects countrywide.

The World 5G Convention is the world's first international conference in the 5G field, which started in Beijing in 2019.

For more information, please visit https://www.w5gc.com/.

SOURCE World 5G Convention

