2023 World Automotive Chip Innovation Conference Held in Binhu, Wuxi

WUXI, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 5th to 6th, 2023 World Automotive Chip Innovation Conference & 2023 China Automotive Chip Summit was held in Binhu District, Wuxi, E China. The conference focused on cutting-edge technologies and era challenges in the field of automotive chips, discussing new opportunities to promote innovative development in the industry. More than 500 experts, scholars, and representatives from enterprises, including Ni Guangnan and Sun Fengchun, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, attended the event.

The automotive and parts industry is one of the six major advantageous industries in Wuxi's modern industrial cluster. Currently, Wuxi has four vehicle manufacturing enterprises and over 1,400 automotive and related parts enterprises. The integrated circuit and Internet of Things, two landmark industries of Wuxi, are expected to surpass a scale of 200 billion yuan this year. Wuxi's automotive chip industry has undergone accelerating development in recent years, with a scale of over 10 billion yuan, forming a rather complete industrial chain. Du Xiaogang, secretary of the CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, stated that Wuxi will continue to optimize its business environment, construct the city as the most satisfactory destination for foreign investment, and provide a favorable environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

During this event, Wuxi and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers signed an agreement to support Wuxi in building itself into a hub for the automotive chip industry. Currently, Binhu District in Wuxi has already attracted 170 semiconductor and related enterprises. In the future, Binhu will support to introduce whole-vehicle enterprises, attract the aggregation of components, and assist in the development of the automotive industry.

The venue of the first World Automotive Chip Innovation Conference, Binhu, was chosen based on the region's solid industrial foundation, favorable business environment, and excellent professional talents. Binhu District, located in the southwest of Wuxi, by Taihu Lake, possesses 90% of Wuxi's Taihu Lake shoreline, gathering 90% of Wuxi's tourism resources, and hosting 90% of Wuxi's provincial and ministerial-level research institutes. Binhu District is also home to the famous scenic spot of Yuantouzhu, also named "Turtle Head Isle".

