2023 World Coastal Forum held in Yancheng, issuing "Green Invitation" to the World

02 Oct, 2023, 18:14 ET

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 September, 2023 World Coastal Forum was held in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. The conference was co-hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, National Forestry and Grassland Administration, with the theme "Our coasts: Harmony between People and Nature", according to the World Coastal Forum Organizing Committee. 

Former political leaders, ambassadors, and ministerial-level officials from countries such as Ireland, Congo, Cape Verde, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as United Nations agencies such as the United Nations Environment Programme, the Secretariat of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, and the Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, and international organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership, the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, and the World Economic Forum, highly appreciate China's leadership and significant achievements in protecting coastal ecosystems, improving the ecological environment, and addressing climate change. The World Coastal Forum provides a platform for the participation of multiple stakeholders and will play an important role in promoting coastal ecosystem conservation and sustainable development.

The coastal area, connected to the land and sea, is the main place of human settlement, with irreplaceable spatial resources, rich biodiversity and natural endowments, and is also the most dynamic area for economic and social development in all countries. Yancheng, which is pursuing "green" and "blue" on the road to high-quality development, has demonstrated the reality of coexistence between human beings and animals, and the coexistence and co-prosperity of coastal wetlands and developed urban economy. It is expected to provide experience in nature conservation for densely populated and economically developed cities, and provide a model for the protection and sustainable development of the world's natural heritage.

The opening ceremony resulted in the signing of "Cooperation Framework Agreement on Supporting the World Coastal Forum among Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the National Forestry and Grass- land Administration". The World Conservation Union, BirdLife International, and 14 other organizations have become partners of the World Coastal Forum.

