2023 World Design Cites Conference Opens in Shanghai

News provided by

WDCC 2023

28 Sep, 2023, 07:47 ET

Creating a world-class design vanguard, an innovation hub, and a premier showcase for new products

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, 2023 World Design Cites Conference (WDCC2023), hosted by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and supported by UNESCO and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, officially opened. With the theme of "Design Beyond Creativity" and the mission of "building a platform for global design cooperation and exchange, exploring design-led high-quality development, and promoting design everywhere in cities and urban life", this conference will gather prominent guests and leading brands to create a world-class design vanguard, an innovation hub, and a premier showcase for new products.

Continue Reading
The Opening Ceremony of WDCC2023
The Opening Ceremony of WDCC2023
Creative Design Industry Projects Launch
Creative Design Industry Projects Launch

In the keynote speech, guests such as Chang Qing (academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of the Shanghai Architectural Society), Xue Min (Chairman of Lianying Group), and Don Norman (member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and winner of the first Frontier Design Prize) shared their insights on urban renewal, industrial innovation, and design ideas. Two roundtables on the themes of "Design Beyond Creativity" invited design experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from China, France, Italy, Japan and other countries to discuss how design can enable global interconnection and how AIGC technology can promote the high-quality development of the design industry. House of Lanvin also presented its global AIGC fashion debut at the opening ceremony.

Compared with the first WDCC, the main exhibition of this session has been upgraded in all aspects, consisting of Industrial Pavilion, Fashion Pavilion, Urban Exhibition, and Design Carnival. The exhibition covers a total area of 20,000 square meters, and more than 300 leading international and domestic enterprises are selected to participate, presenting to the public how design can drive industrial innovation, enable a better life and serve the urban development, demonstrating how design can drive industrial development from 1 to 100. The general public can make an appointment to the exhibition for free through the WDCC official WeChat mini-program to experience the charm of design for themselves.

Design, as a key value-adding part of the industrial chain, has become an important engine for industrial innovation and development; it serves as a crucial means to optimize people's way of living well and a fundamental element to shape a city's brand image. Since Shanghai joined the United Nations Creative Cities Network in 2010 and became a "city of design", it has accelerated the gathering of excellent design enterprises and design talents. Innovative design achievements have continued to emerge with increasing international and domestic influence.

SOURCE WDCC 2023

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.