2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference to Open Soon with Synchronous Offline Exhibition

NANJING, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the second press conference for the 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference was held. Gao Qianjun, Deputy Director of the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology presented details about the main conference, major special events, professional forums, and related exhibitions. Zhou Ping, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing (ICIM) and Assistant Director of the National Technology Innovation Center in the Yangtze River Delta, along with Zhang Ting, Deputy Director of Qilin Science and Technology Innovation Park Committee, attended the conference and answered questions from reporters.

Poster of 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference
This year's conference is themed "Intelligent, Digital and Connected Transformation, Digital-real Economy Integration and Innovation", according to the Organizing Committee. The main conference is scheduled for the morning of December 6 at the Nanjing International Expo Center. The "2023 World Top 10 Technological Advancements in Intelligent Manufacturing" and the "2023 Top 10 Technological Advancements in Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing" will be unveiled during the significant announcement session. This marks the seventh consecutive year that the ICIM and the Intelligent Manufacturing Alliance of CAST Member Societies (IMAC) have made such announcements at the conference. As part of the conference's supporting events, the third Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Competition's achievements will be showcased during the conference. The competition, themed "Innovation Builds Dreams, Intelligent Manufacturing Shapes the Future," has attracted over 1,000 teams and more than 4,000 participants.

During the significant announcement session, the conference will also host the unveiling ceremony of the ICIM. In the keynote speech session, experts, scholars, and leaders in the field of intelligent manufacturing will share their insights.

The conference will also host five major special events, including the Sino-French Digitalization Forum for Manufacturing, the inaugural annual meeting of the ICIM. The conference will focus on four major themes -- standards and evaluation, application and demonstration promotion, supply and solution, and innovation and ecology -- and will organize 15 professional forums.

This year, the conference will reintroduce offline exhibitions at the Nanjing International Expo Center, setting new records in scale, level, and the number of exhibits. With an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, it includes four main exhibition areas with participation from over 390 exhibitors from more than 10 countries and regions globally.

