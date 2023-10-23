2023 World Internet of Things Exposition held in east China's Wuxi

The Organizing Committee of 2023 World IoT Expo

23 Oct, 2023, 05:20 ET

WUXI, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition opened Friday in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. This year's expo focuses on a more specific field, with "Advanced sensing, industrial internet and internet of vehicles" as its slogan. The three-day event includes a summit, an exhibition featuring the latest IoT applications and products, and several forums focusing on themes like the industrial internet, intelligent sensing and intelligent connected vehicles, according to the Organizing Committee of 2023 World IoT Expo.

From self-driving vehicles to industrial robotics, 240 IoT-related enterprises, including State Grid, China Mobile, Huawei and Microsoft, displayed their latest products at the exhibition, which covers nearly 30,000 square meters.

A total of 54 globally renowned companies took part, including ARM, Microsoft, Tesla, Siemens, Fanuc, and Huawei participated. Marc Tarrago, director of the organizing committee of the IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) held in Barcelona, Spain, also attended, marking the collaboration of two of the world's premier IoT events. Over 500 enterprises participated in the expo, with an estimated offline attendance of over 200,000 people.

"We have brought charging robots for electric vehicles and power grids using digital twin technology to the exhibition, and visitors can experience our products by just wearing a pair of VR glasses," said Yue Yun, with State Grid.

Dubbed an "IoT city", Wuxi currently has more than 3,000 IoT-related companies, with an output value of more than 350 billion yuan (about 49 billion U.S. dollars). At present, the scale of Wuxi's Internet of Things industry ranks first in Jiangsu province; the output value of its integrated circuit industry is second only to that of Shanghai, and it leads the formulation of over half of the IoT international standards.

Nestled on the banks of Lake Taihu, Wuxi was originally established in 202 BCE and later became a hub for rice and textile exports with the opening of China's Grand Canal. More recently, the city became known for its well-developed manufacturing industry. But over the last thirteen years, Wuxi has grown once more, from a modern industrial and commercial base to an advanced manufacturing city synonymous with the IoT.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wiotexpo.cn/ 

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of 2023 World IoT Expo

