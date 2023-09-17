2023 World Manufacturing Convention breaks records in exhibitors and exhibition area

HEFEI, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World Manufacturing Convention ("the Convention") will be held from 20 to 24 September in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. The event is on track to set records in terms of both the number of participating exhibitors and the size of the exhibition space compared to previous editions of the event.

With the theme " Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future " the Convention will unveil a 20,000-square-meter themed exhibition hall and a 60,000-square-meter market-centric exhibition zone. These spaces will spotlight advances in quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), high-end equipment and smart home appliances, among others. The event will showcase an array of groundbreaking developments in global manufacturing, from quantum computers and propulsion rockets to a 600 km/h maglev train, a superconducting cyclotron proton therapy system, and an 80,000 ton die forging press.

Moreover, attendees can expect introductions to several new technologies and products, including quantum spin magnetometers and turbine blades for China's self-reliant heavy-duty gas turbines. The Convention will also debut the country's first industrial internet platform capable of accommodating complex or large-scale models, highlighting the versatile potential of AI across multiple industries.

The Convention is slated to begin at the Hefei Binhu International Exhibition & Convention Center on the morning of September 20. The picture above displays the Integrated Exhibition area at the Convention in 2022.

The event will convene over 1,200 global manufacturing professionals, as well as executives from more than 60 Fortune 500 companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Convention has drawn over 10,000 participants, secured 3,021 projects, and garnered investments exceeding one trillion yuan.

