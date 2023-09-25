2023 World Manufacturing Convention Spurs Nearly 350 Billion Yuan in Investments

HEFEI, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An array of cutting-edge global manufacturing innovations took the spotlight, including a maglev train with a top speed of 600 km/h, the world's heftiest 80,000-ton die forging press, a signature Chinese eVTOL tiltrotor aircraft, and a state-of-the-art superconducting cyclotron proton therapy system - all showcased at the World Manufacturing Convention (the "Convention") in Hefei, Anhui province on September 20, 2023.

Signature deals inked at the World Manufacturing Convention

On the opening day, the event brought together more than 1,200 business leaders and industry experts from the global manufacturing sector.

In a promising uptick this year, China's manufacturing sector is rebounding, bolstering the nation's overall economic stability, and playing a pivotal role in the global economic revival.

In his keynote address, Christian Wulff, former President of Germany and now Global Chairman of the Global Alliance of SMEs (GASME), underscored the enduring ties between China and Germany, the world's twin powerhouses of manufacturing. Their shared journey, characterized by ever-deepening collaboration in the sector, has flourished particularly in Anhui, where over 150 ventures boast German investment from industry giants, among them, Volkswagen, Continental, Bosch and Siemens. Notably, the alliance between JAC Motors and Volkswagen stands out as a paragon of bilateral corporate synergy.

Wang Chuanfu, BYD Chairman and President, highlighted the manufacturing sector's shift towards a more sophisticated, intelligent and eco-friendly future, providing new impetus and opportunities for global economic recovery. He emphasized that achieving top-tier manufacturing hinges on the seamless integration of global industrial chains and the expansive reach of the global consumer market.

At the Convention, organizers released the list of China's top 500 manufacturers for 2023, alongside a slew of cutting-edge technologies and products emerging from Anhui's robust manufacturing landscape. Notably, a high-stakes signing ceremony saw 20 marquee projects inked on the Convention floor. Throughout the gathering, a whirlwind of deals led to 587 manufacturing partnerships, pouring investments to the tune of 342.5 billion yuan into the sector.

Covering a vast 80,000 square meters, the Convention showcased innovations ranging from quantum technology and AI breakthroughs to state-of-the-art equipment and next-gen smart home appliances.

