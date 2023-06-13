2023 World Power Battery Conference Kicks off in Yibin, China

News provided by

Sichuan Province and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

13 Jun, 2023, 10:18 ET

YIBIN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the 2023 World Power Battery Conference, sponsored by Sichuan Province and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, with the theme of "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", opened in Yibin, Sichuan Province in Western China.

Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, revealed at the conference that in 2022, China's cumulative loading capacity of power batteries reached 294.6GWh, an increase of 90.7% year-on-year, accounting for 56.9% of the global total sales. At the main forum, the China National Light Industry Council and China Battery Industry Association awarded Yibin as "China's Power Battery Capital".

The conference also held the power battery green low-carbon travel exhibition, with a total area of 55,000 square meters and 338 exhibitors and institutions, achieving full coverage of the power battery industry chain, supply chain, and value chain.

In recent years, China has grasped the trend of change in the automobile industry and promoted positive progress in the development of the power battery industry. Not only has the scale of production and sales continued to expand, but also the ecology is gradually improving, and a complete industrial chain has been built. Yibin actively explores the road of industrial transformation and development, and the green new energy industry, such as power batteries, has developed rapidly. Since the introduction of Libode New Material and Libode Lithium Battery projects in 2017, Yibin has officially entered the field of the power battery industry, achieving the growth of the power battery industry from scratch. With the CATL power battery production project settled in Yibin in 2019, the Yibin power battery industry has thus entered the fast track of accelerated development.

At present, Yibin has become one of the power battery industry cluster areas with the most complete ecosystem and the strongest support and cooperation ability in China. Data show that the planned construction capacity of Yibin's power battery industry reaches 305GWh, and the built-up capacity reaches 150GWh.

In the past, Yibin was famous for producing the famous Chinese liquor brand "Wuliangye", and now "China's power battery capital" is becoming a new city business card of Yibin.

SOURCE Sichuan Province and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.