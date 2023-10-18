2023 World Wenzhounese Conference has brought nearly $10 billion of investment to Wenzhou

News provided by

haiwainet.cn

18 Oct, 2023, 04:40 ET

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

Recently, the 2023 World Wenzhounese Conference was held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Nearly 1,000 Wenzhounese from all around the world, along with people caring about the development of Wenzhou, gathered together to participate in the celebration.

A total of 59 major projects were formally signed during this conference, injecting nearly $10 billion of investments into Wenzhou. The conference also set up the "World Wenzhounese Public Welfare Charity Fund" and the "Wenzhou Private Investment Fund". These initiatives are dedicated to advancing public welfare and charitable endeavors within Wenzhou.

Mayor Zhang Zhenfeng of Wenzhou emphasized the indispensable role that Wenzhou natives play in the city's development. He expected that the world's Wenzhounese could work together to polish the city as a shining golden signboard. Wu Jing, the vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, addressed the fact that the World Wenzhounese Conference has been firmly grasping the theme of "fellowship and development" for 20 years. The conference formed a vivid picture of the integration and development of Wenzhounese at home and abroad.

Wenzhou, a port city in East China's Zhejiang province, is renowned for its thriving private economy. It is understood that there are 2.45 million Wenzhounese distributed all over the world. Among them, there are 1.75 million Wenzhounese doing business all over the country and nearly 700,000 overseas Chinese Wenzhounese distributed in more than 130 countries and regions in the world. 

The World Wenzhou People Conference was first held in 2003 and has since evolved into a vital platform for Wenzhou natives worldwide to connect, build relationships, and collaborate on developmental endeavors.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

Also from this source

An Integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Medicine Realized by Dongzhimen Hospital of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine

A news report by haiwainet.cn: Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (now Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine) and...

An Integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Modern Medicine Realized by Dongzhimen Hospital of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine

A news report by haiwainet.cn: Beijing College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (now Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine) and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.