2023's Top Business Intelligence and Analytics Tools Organizations Need for Data-Driven Decision-Making

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The 2023 Business Intelligence and Analytics Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews, one of the leading sources for insights on the software provider landscape, is now available for organizations seeking to improve their data-driven decision-making in the coming year.

Business intelligence and analytics software tools gather data from different parts of the organization and consolidate them into reports or dashboards to support decision-making.

To help organizations identify which tools may fit their needs best, eight providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as gold medalists.

In 2023, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into business intelligence tools has enabled automated data cleansing, prepping, and tagging, saving valuable time and increasing productivity. With the help of AI, business intelligence (BI) software can arrange and visualize data, build analytical models to provide meaningful perspectives, identify trends, and offer predictive insights or outcomes.

SoftwareReviews has collected and verified survey data from 3,440 end-user reviews to identify the top Enterprise and Midmarket BI and Analytics software providers for 2023. These providers received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2023 Enterprise Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2023 Midmarket Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Microsoft Power BI , 8.5 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

, 8.5 CS, ranked high for business value creation. Dundas BI , 8.5 CS, ranked high for great customer service.

, 8.5 CS, ranked high for great customer service. Zoho Analytics, 8.5 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

