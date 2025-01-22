2024 ACM Fellows Honored for Transformative Contributions to Computing

Members Cited for Work in Diverse Areas Including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Human-Computer Interaction, Machine Learning, and Programming Languages

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 55 Fellows for transformative contributions to computing science and technology. All the 2024 inductees are longstanding ACM Members whose accomplishments were selected by their peers for making possible the computing technologies we use every day.

"Computing technology has had a tremendous impact in shaping how we live and work today," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "The ACM Fellows program honors the creativity and hard work of ACM members whose specific accomplishments drive innovation and make broader advances possible. In announcing a new class of Fellows each year, we celebrate the impact some of our community's pioneers make and highlight the many technical areas of computing in which they work."

In keeping with ACM's global reach, the 2024 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The contributions of the 2024 Fellows run the gamut of the computing field―including computer graphics, cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, data management, machine learning, artificial intelligence, algorithms, visualization, and many more.

ACM will formally recognize the 2024 Fellows at its annual Awards Banquet on June 14, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Additional information about the 2024 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website .

2024 ACM Fellows

Marc Alexa, Technische Universität Berlin

For contributions to computer graphics and geometry processing.

Marcelo Arenas, Catholic University of Chile

For contributions to the foundations of data management.

Michael Bailey, Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to cybersecurity and internet measurement.

Arindam Banerjee, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

For contributions to advances in statistical machine learning and its applications in science.

Clark Barrett, Stanford University

For contributions to the theory, implementation, and application of SMT solving.

Susanne Bødker, Aarhus University

For contributions to participatory design, computer-supported collaborative work, and human-computer interaction.

Satish Chandra, Google

For contributions to the foundations and practice of software development tools.

Marsha Chechik, University of Toronto

For contributions to formal reasoning for quality software development at scale.

Lei Chen, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

For contributions to spatial data management, spatial crowdsourcing, and deep learning frameworks.

Wei Chen, Microsoft Research Asia

For contributions to network influence maximization and combinatorial online learning.

Carla Fabiana Chiasserini, Politecnico di Torino

For contributions to the design of high-performance mobile networks and services.

Diane Joyce Cook, Washington State University

For contributions to machine learning and digital health.

Fred Chong, University of Chicago

For contributions to quantum computer architecture, compilation and optimization.

Stephen David Crocker, Edgemoor Research Institute

For pioneering leadership in the design of the Arpanet Host-Host Protocols and applications.

Brian Curless, University of Washington

For contributions to 3D shape and appearance capture and reconstruction and to computational photography.

Luca de Alfaro, University of California Santa Cruz

For contributions to formal methods, concurrent games, and reputation systems.

Maarten de Rijke, University of Amsterdam

For contributions to information retrieval and leadership in public-private research collaborations in computer science.

Edward J. Delp, Purdue University

For contributions to multimedia security, image and video compression, and image-based dietary assessment.

Falko Dressler, Technische Universität Berlin

For contributions to foundations of self-organization in wireless communication protocols in IoT and vehicular applications.

Derek Dreyer, Max Planck Institute for Software Systems

For contributions to the logical and semantic foundations of programming languages.

Niklas Elmqvist, Aarhus University

For contributions to ubiquitous, immersive, and human-centered AI technologies for data visualization.

Michal Feldman, Tel Aviv University

For contributions to algorithmic game theory and the interface between computer science and economics.

Nate Foster, Cornell University

For contributions to applications of programming languages to networking.

Ashish Goel, Stanford University

For contributions to algorithms for social networks, market design, and civic platforms, bridging theory and real-world impact.

Sudipto Guha, Zscaler

For contributions to streaming and approximation algorithms and their applications.

Jeffrey Michael Heer, University of Washington

For contributions to information visualization, human-centered data science, and interactive machine learning.

Russell Housley, Vigil Security, LLC

For contributions to Internet security standards, and leadership in the IETF.

Scott Hudson, Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions in user interface software, interactive devices, and computational fabrication applied to HCI.

Mohan Kankanhalli, National University of Singapore

For contributions to multimedia content processing and multimedia security.

Irwin King, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

For contributions to the theory and applications of machine learning in social computing.

Cliff Lampe, University of Michigan

For contributions on social network systems, and outstanding leadership in the ACM SIGCHI community.

Stefano Leonardi, Sapienza Universita Di Roma

For contributions to the theory of algorithms, approximation algorithms, algorithmic mechanism design, and community service.

Guoliang Li, Tsinghua University

For contributions to human-in-the-loop data integration and learning-based database systems.

Azad M. Madni, University of Southern California

For technical leadership in advancing augmented intelligence and machine learning for aerospace and automotive systems.

Tim J. Menzies, North Carolina State University

For contributions to the foundation and application of AI to software engineering.

Mira Mezini, Technische Universität Darmstadt

For contributions to programming languages and software analysis with applications in distributed systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence and for contributions to learning-based code completion.

Sudip Misra, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

For contributions to intelligent service-centric sensing and sustainable data processing in large-scale IoT networks.

Bashar A. Nuseibeh, Open University

For contributions to requirements engineering, improving software development practices and user experiences.

Peter W. O'Hearn, University College London

For contributions to the science and engineering of reasoning about programs.

Fatma Ozcan, Google

For contributions to the field of scalable data management systems.

Rasmus Pagh, University of Copenhagen

For contributions to the theory and practice of randomized algorithms.

Dhabaleswar K. Panda, The Ohio State University

For contributions to high-performance and scalable communication in parallel and high-end computing systems.

Naren Ramakrishnan, Virginia Tech

For contributions to algorithms and systems for modeling and forecasting significant societal events.

Dana Randall, Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to the theory of Markov chains and programmable active matter.

Abhik Roychoudhury, National University of Singapore

For contributions to software testing and analysis, including automated program repair and fuzz testing.

Claudio T. Silva, New York University

For contributions to scientific and information visualization and to geometric computing.

Thad Starner, Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to and leadership in the wearable computing research community.

Qi Tian, Huawei Technologies, Ltd.

For contributions to multimedia information retrieval, computer vision, and AI for scientific computing.

Anwar Walid, Defense Unicorns and Columbia University

For contributions to the theory of multipath congestion control, its practical realization, and its deployment.

Haixun Wang, EvenUp Law

For contributions to on graph-based systems and their application to text understanding.

Guoliang Xing, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

For contributions to embedded AI and mobile computing systems.

Feng Zhao, Tsinghua University

For contributions to the theories and practices of networked embedded sensing and Internet of Things.

Jingren Zhou, Alibaba Cloud

For contributions to cloud computing and query processing.

Justin Zobel, University of Melbourne

For contributions to data structures and algorithms for efficient search and storage.

Benjamin G. Zorn, Microsoft Corporation

For contributions to programming language systems include run-time performance, security, and usability in programming.

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery www.acm.org, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Fellows Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The new ACM Fellows join a distinguished list of colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

