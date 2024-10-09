2024 Aging Wellness Fall Expo Marks 10 Years As the Region's Largest Active Lifestyle Event

Presenting sponsor Optum - Nevada showcases its 45-foot-long Medicine on the Move mobile medical center and welcomes Expo attendees to the Optum Lounge at M Resort Spa Casino Pavilion

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest Aging Wellness Expo for active adults for its second seasonal event, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Optum - Nevada, heads to the M Resort Spa and Casino Pavilion on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM. Over 60 exhibitors will be present at the event, offering a wide range of services in healthcare, home improvement, retirement planning, beauty and wellness, and prevention screenings. Early bird arrivals can enjoy coffee and pastry stations Intermountain Health and Select Health provide. Comprehensive Cancer Centers serve up healthy juices and snacks in the afternoon. The event promises a day filled with valuable information, interactive experiences, and fun activities.

Before attendees make their way to the M Pavilion, they'll have access to Optum - Nevada's impressive Medicine on the Move, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile medical center featuring two exam rooms, a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab, and a digital mammography unit, as well as a comfortable lobby, restroom, wheelchair lift, and air conditioning and heating. Medicine on the Move visits locations throughout the state, providing patients easy access to care. At the Expo, alongside Medicine on the Move, additional exam rooms for on-site annual wellness screenings will be available at no cost to Optum and Southwest Medical patients.

In the Optum Lounge, Expo guests can meet with a provider to discuss their health history, review prescriptions, set up other important health screenings, and form a care plan. Attendees will also learn about Optum and Southwest Medical's care offerings at interactive stations, get take-home information, and have fun taking selfies at Optum's photo booth.

The Review-Journal Live Well Speaker Series will include various top experts and speakers throughout the day. Optum and Southwest Medical speakers will headline the series on the Pavilion Main Stage, featuring:

9:30 AM - "10 Myths of Growing Old" with John Rhodes, M.D., President and CEO, Optum - Nevada

10 AM - "Live Your Healthiest Life/ Optum Community and Activity Centers" with Erica Wiggins, R.N., Vice President at Optum Community Centers, Medicine on the Move, Maternal Child and Adult Medicine Pre-Visit

11 AM - "Why Medicare Advantage?" with Jade Jones, Owner AJ Assurance Consultants

1 PM - "Urgent care or the ER?" with Neil Gokal, M.D., Medical Director, Southwest Medical

Other Live Well Speaker Series topics include "2025 SCAN Benefits Overview" with Stanton Sasaki, VP of Sales for SCAN Health Plan; "Visiting Memory Lane" with internationally acclaimed author, meditation, and stress management expert Tsikki Thau; "Mastering Modern Tech: Easy Tips for Everyday Life" with Ishan Abraham and Logan Yeager; and "Understanding Total Joint Replacement," with Keith Kotecki, D.O. of Nevada Orthopedic. Also, Marla Letizia, founder of the Long-Life Era™ Community, a global community collective focused on 360 longevity, joins the fall speaker lineup. She is committed to dissolving Ageism and presents "A Mindset to Live 100 Years or More". Letizia is also a guest contributor to a column in the Review-Journal Live Well Sunday section and digital newsletter.

On CenterWell's Move & Groove Stage, YMCA Health and Wellness Director Jonathan Jimenez and his lively crew incorporate fitness demos with fun freestyle routines. Entertainment on the Pavillion Main Stage includes performances by NBC's The Voice Season 19 finalist Joseph Soul, energetic dance routines from the Vegas Golden Gals, traditional hula with Hālau Hula ʻO Kaleihoku, and prize raffles every hour.

This year's RJ Village will showcase Review-Journal print and digital products, including rjmagazine, Best of Las Vegas magazine, and expo specials for new RJ subscribers. The village is designed to give attendees a comprehensive understanding of Review-Journal offerings. Award-winning journalists will appear for meet and greets throughout the day, including Executive Editor & Senior Vice President of News Glenn Cook, Opinion Page Columnist Victor Joecks, Sports Betting Reporter Todd Dewey, Breaking News Reporter Noble Brigham, Vegas Golden Knights Reporter Danny Webster and Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather. Also, 7@7 digital news anchors Cynthia Puga and Lena Blietz, 7@7 en Español digital anchor Rosana Romero, and various 7@7 digital news team members will be on hand.

This expo marks Optum-Nevada's ninth year as the presenting sponsor for the highly anticipated biannual event. Expo Gold Sponsors include Intermountain Health, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, and SCAN Health Plan. CenterWell is the Silver Sponsor, and UMC and P3 are Marquee Sponsors. Go to AgingwellnessExpo.com for real-time updates and schedules. Also, follow Aging Wellness on the Review-Journal's Facebook page for news and information on active lifestyles.

About Optum – Nevada

Optum is the state's largest multispecialty medical group with over 350 local health care providers through Optum Specialty Care, Optum Primary Care, and Southwest Medical, plus access to a vast network of contracted primary and specialty care providers through Optum – Nevada for Medicare Advantage patients. To us, success means the health and happiness of our patients. That's how we're helping to create a healthcare system that works better for everyone. For more information, please visit optum.com/nevada . Optum - Nevada and Southwest Medical patients can also call 1-702-933-1383. Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life members can call 1-800-382-0870.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact:

Wanda English Blair 702-383-0223, [email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal