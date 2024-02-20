2024 Altair Enlighten Award Open for Entries

News provided by

Altair

20 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Award spotlights the automotive industry's finest innovations in sustainable, lightweight design

TROY, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that the 2024 Altair Enlighten Award is now open for submissions. Presented annually in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.

"The Enlighten Award puts the automotive industry's finest achievements in sustainable technology on display, and we are thrilled to once again crown the latest and greatest technology available," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "As we continue to see the urgent need for greener, more sustainable global transportation technology, the Enlighten Award is the premier award that showcases the future of the automotive industry's sustainability efforts."

This year the Enlighten Award features a new category, "Sustainable Computing," sponsored by Google Cloud, which recognizes implementing practices and technologies that prioritize sustainable measurement, optimizing resource and energy efficiency, unlocking new opportunities for low-carbon transition, and building more sustainable and eco-friendly computing. This year's full category list is:

  • Sustainable Product – Recognizes a production vehicle (or major system module) embracing emissions reduction, lightweighting, material circularity, and safety advances.
  • Sustainable Process – Recognizes processes that enable emissions reductions, material reuse and/or recycling, and water conservation during manufacturing or engineering phases.
  • Module Lightweighting – Recognizes mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component.
  • Enabling Technology – Recognizes technology advancements that enable vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology.
  • Future of Lightweighting – Recognizes a process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting.
  • Responsible AI – Recognizes responsible AI deployment throughout the automotive value chain – from design, engineering, and operation to production and in-service use.
  • Sustainable Computing – Recognizes implementing practices and technologies that prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy use, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to more sustainable and eco-friendly computing.

"Google Cloud is thrilled to be working with Altair for this year's Enlighten Award," said Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability, Google Cloud. "We know Altair has long committed to helping organizations design and manufacture their products in a more sustainable way – we are proud to help those same organizations decarbonize their digital footprints and work more sustainably."

"We are certain that the 12th edition of the Enlighten Award will be the most innovative edition yet and are delighted to once again present this award together with Altair," said Alan Amici, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. "Automotive sustainability is a global imperative – we are honored to highlight the industry's best achievements and recognize global organizations of all specialties and sizes."

An award that garners interest from industry, engineering, policymakers, educators, students, and the public alike, the Altair Enlighten Award showcases the latest and greatest technology innovations dedicated to sustainability. Past winners of the Enlighten Award include GM, Ford, Stellantis, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Ferrari, JLR, Mercedes, BMW, SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), and many more.

Media partners for the 2024 Altair Enlighten Award include SAE, Automotive Engineering, Tech Briefs, and Automobil Industrie.

To learn more about the Enlighten Award or to submit an entry, visit https://altair.com/enlighten-award. Entries must be received by May 31, 2024. Final judging will occur in late June and the winners will be announced during an award ceremony on August 6, 2024 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS).

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate                                                 

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan                                                   

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.769.2658                                             

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]                               

[email protected]


Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

