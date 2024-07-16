2024 Amazon Prime Days Best Buys for Baby Products from the Editors Who Wrote the Book on New Babies
Jul 16, 2024, 08:48 ET
Top Baby Products for Parents of New Babies, Hot Deals & the Best Baby Shower Gifts
LITTLETON, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Amazon Prime Day 2024, the Trend Watchers team at Lifetime Manuals have released their guide to the hot deals for baby, trending baby shower gifts, and must-haves for every new parent.
From the inexpensive to the "it's worth it" splurge, this year's baby products hit every price point. Even better, Lifetime Manuals donates a portion of every commission to animal rescues, K-9s for Veterans, and organizations saving fur babies across the country! Be sure to purchase directly from the linked pages for the best deals and have your donation count!
The winning products for 2024 Amazon Prime Day Best Baby Product Picks are:
- THE BABY SHUSHER – At the top of our list is this simple, but amazingly effective sound machine. Mimicking the sound of your shhhh. Pure magic.
- MUNCHKIN, NEWLY IMPROVED DIAPER PAIL – This metal pail from Munchkin is more rugged than other brands. Remove the tabs in refill areas and use Amazon's Mama Bear brand refill bags.
- BABY – OWNER'S MANUAL & OPERATING INSTRUCTIONS: $7.65: This quirky guide with tricks and tips to operating all new babies is dubbed 'what every new baby should come packaged with from the factory!' And we agree! This 8x11 booklet looks just like the manuals you get with your Ikea, it's helpful, and seriously amusing. Perfect add-on gift!
- ECHO GLOW 43% OFF – From the line of easy-to-use Amazon smart home products, this is the perfect nightlight that can be set for gentle sunrise, rainbow & more.
- LITTLE REMEDIES SAMPLER PACK – 27% OFF – At just $16 bucks, this is a great selection of mini-products that are perfect to keep in the diaper bag.
- TP LINK BABY MONITOR 33% OFF – Super affordable at less than $20, this cam Pans, Tilts, and works with Alexa, Google Home, Android & iOS.
- RUFFLE BUTTS – 45% OFF – These swimsuits for girls are by far the cutest and most functional options available.
- TBEZY ANIMAL HOODIE TOWEL – 43% OFF – Adorable and super soft double layered cotton to keep baby warm, dry, and super cute!
- MOM'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER – EXTRA WIDE BABY GATE 49% OFF – Keeping baby safe and mom sane – that's a winning combination.
- SILICON BABY FEEDING SET – Eight pieces for what you could easily spend on just one!
- CRIB MOBILE SPINNER & MUSIC BOX – The key here is the removable SD card. Easy to add lullaby versions of Taylor Swift hits, or even AC/DC.
- BECCO BABY CARRIER – 8 POSITION HYBRID – 52% OFF – Finally a Hybrid Carrier that lasts as baby grows!
- NOONIE PORTABLE STROLLER FAN – 15% OFF – It's HOT everywhere! Keep baby cool in the stroller, picnics, beach & more.
- BABY CHANGING BAG & PAD – 30% OFF Stylish, and practical, this all-in-one baby changing bag opens to a pad with all the essentials.
- NANNIT PRO SMART BABY MONITOR – The top-end of our selection, but there's peace of mind with functions that include breathing monitoring.
Happy Shopping! Be sure to add the BABY: Owner's Manual, full of great tips, laughs, and even more favorite product picks.
Products are all verified actual purchases, selected and tested personally by moms and dads on the Lifetime Manuals Trend Watchers Team.
*Discounts are available for limited time.
Trend Watchers at Lifetime Manuals, publishers of the BABY: Owner's Manual release their top picks for baby available at Amazon during 2024 Prime Days
