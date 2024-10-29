2024 Association Trends Study Reveals Technology's Transformational Impact on Associations & Member Loyalty

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software (formerly Community Brands) today announced the release of its annual Association Trends Study, "A New Era of Associations: The transformational power of technology." Findings from this year's ninth annual report reveal that technology adoption directly fuels member loyalty and engagement. Respondents also reveal they see the opportunity of AI and its ability to help Associations deliver a more personalized member experience and improve workforce efficiencies.

Key findings from the report and what it means to associations and other professional membership organizations include:

Technology adoption is driving member loyalty and engagement. Organizations that are viewed as early adopters of technology by members have higher member satisfaction, are more connected to the organization, and are more likely to promote their association. Members who view their organization as an early adopter are 81% more satisfied, 74% are promoters, and 53% feel more connected.

Association professionals must catch up on how members use and value AI. Members are increasingly adopting AI in their work environments and see value in their professional organization using technology to create and recommend content of most value to them. 65% of Gen Z members use AI at work at least weekly or more compared to only 18% of association staff who say their organization leverage AI.

Members and professionals are misaligned on top membership benefits. Association professionals underemphasize the importance of career advancement benefits. 46% of Members view access to relevant job opportunities as an important member benefit compared to only 14% of association staff, resulting in a 32-point gap.



"The expectations of members and association professionals are rapidly evolving with technology. To be successful in today's digital era, associations must harness the power of technology to deliver an exceptional member experience, streamline processes and exceed operational goals," said Susan Gilmartin, Chief Marketing Officer, Momentive Software. "Results of this annual report offer Associations invaluable insights to the importance of modernizing their business, and the direct role technology plays in driving member loyalty and engagement along with enhancing staff efficiency."

Since 2016, Momentive has conducted the association industry's only annual research study including both member and professional perspectives. This year's study, based on data received from thousands of members and hundreds of associations leaders, was conducted in June-July of 2024.

With its focus on the transformational power of technology, the 2024 Association Trends Research Study gives insights into the role technology is playing to enhance the future of associations. Exploring the current member perceptions and behaviors regarding technology, the study examines how member views align with those of association professionals, highlighting opportunities for organizations to close gaps in member value. The research study also assesses the readiness of associations to meet future membership demands and provides insights into how organizations can effectively evolve and prepare for digital transformation.

New this year, the report includes a special section exploring the sentiments and adoption of Artificial Intelligence. The study also examines how the perspective of association professionals and members differ by generation and an organization's revenue size.

Earlier this year, Momentive Software launched its 2024 Events Trends Research Study, offering tailored insights and technology trends for event planners. Similar to this study, the 2024 Association Trends Study examines current technology trends and future shifts impacting member-based organizations.

Download the full study to discover how associations can stay ahead of digital transformation and leverage technology to improve member loyalty and operational efficiency.

