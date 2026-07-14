2024 Atelier Ilaria Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Release

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atelier Ilaria is launching the new 2024 Atelier Ilaria Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The new release combines a premium Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon that was crafted by winemakers Anna and Mario Monticelli, with a unique fashion design that was created and drawn by their daughter, Ilaria Monticelli. The new artwork was inspired by the historic city of Florence, Italy. This collaboration showcases beautifully silk-screened designs on the bottles, with each vintage featuring a new and exclusive design. This project is a blend of family passions.

2024 Atelier Ilaria Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

"Every bottle tells a story, and this release is a reflection of our time in Florence, Italy. Florence is a city that has shaped art and design for centuries, from the Renaissance masters to the budding new designers and artists of today," said winemaker and owner Anna Monticelli.

Premium Artisanal Wines - The wines are ultra-premium micro and small-lot productions from Napa Valley and Sonoma County.

Unique Artistry - The labels are designed and drawn by Ilaria Monticelli, her design aesthetic influenced by her favorite fashion designers and her own creative vision.

Family Collaboration – A blend of individual and shared passions, highlighting the family's dedication to both wine and fashion.

The family consists of:

Winemakers Anna and Mario Monticelli each bring over 25 years of experience in winemaking across Napa Valley, Italy, and France. Designer Ilaria Monticelli, a high-school student and budding fashion designer, has taken courses with the International School of Milan, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and Polimoda in Florence. Ilaria started sewing and making clothes at the age of eight. Atelier Ilaria was born from Ilaria's aspiration to become a fashion designer. Her passion, combined with her family's expertise in winemaking, has resulted in a product that is both luxurious and meaningful. The wines offer exceptional value for their quality, making Atelier Ilaria accessible to those who appreciate fine craftsmanship in both wine and design.

Atelier Ilaria is a family-owned and operated wine producer that specializes in crafting small-lot wines from Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Atelier Ilaria is a collaboration of the family's individual and shared passions. Each bottling combines a specific wine with a unique fashion design created and drawn by Ilaria Monticelli. The portfolio of wines showcases the evolution of their work.

SOURCE Atelier Ilaria