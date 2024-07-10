2024 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week to Host Emory 'Outlaw Reunion' and Seminar

NEWPORT, R.I., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audrain Newport Concours Motor Week, a four-day celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport, is thrilled to announce the 'Outlaw Reunion' and seminar with renowned car builders Rod Emory and Gary Emory and famous entertainer and proud Emory 'Outlaw' owner John Oates (of Hall & Oates fame). The Seminar will take place on Friday, October 4th, at 12:20 pm in the Casino Theater at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

John Oates and his 1960 Porsche 356 "Emory Special"

Rod and Gary will discuss what inspired these incredible vehicles, the unbelievable story of how they created these unique and jaw-dropping cars, how the modifications evolved over the years, and what makes the 'Outlaws' so appealing to the discerning auto enthusiasts such as John.

Several historically significant Emory creations and restorations will be on display. One of the most significant cars to be featured is the 1951 Porsche 356SL 356/02-063 which marked the automaker's debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This iconic vehicle not only secured first place in its class but also achieved an impressive 20th overall finish. Fast forward to 2016, a significant milestone was reached when Rod Emory and Emory Motorsports when they completed a meticulous, multi-year restoration of the legendary Porsche.

The first Emory Special will also be on display at the 'Outlaw Reunion.' It was meticulously restored and modified in 1998 by Rod and his team at Emory Motorsport. The restoration project meticulously preserved the heritage and essence of the original car while incorporating modern enhancements for a tailor-made driving experience.

A one-of-a-kind Porsche 356 Emory Special, specially designed and crafted for John Oates (of Hall & Oates fame), will also be featured. This collaboration between Oates and Emory is tailored to the musician's preferences and style. Being an automotive enthusiast, John Oates took the opportunity to create his ultimate dream car to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Emory 'Outlaws' on display:

1953 Porsche 356 " Emory Outlaw "

" 1955 Porsche 356 coupe "Emory Special"

1957 Porsche 356 " Emory Outlaw "

" 1960 Porsche 356 "Emory Special" for John Oates

1962 Gary Emory Outlaw "Silver #18"

1964 Porsche 356 Cabriolet "Emory Special"

1965 Porsche 356 " Don Emory Outlaw "

Other Emory customs on display:

1929 Ford Roadster Pickup

1950 Oldsmobile "The Polynesian"

"We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to car enthusiasts," said Audrain CEO Donald Osborne. "Center court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame will provide the perfect backdrop for these exceptional vehicles. Each car in the Emory collection embodies a unique story and has left an indelible mark on the industry. From legendary race cars to iconic custom builds, the Emory Outlaw Porsche collection represents the pinnacle of automotive artistry and engineering."

Tickets for 'Outlaw Reunion' and Seminar Series are now available at https://www.audrainconcours.com/seminars Early registration is recommended as seating is limited. Stay tuned for updates on future Seminar Series events, where we will continue to bring together automotive enthusiasts for inspiring and educational experiences.

About the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them. With a week's worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d'Elegance. The Concours d'Elegance features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

