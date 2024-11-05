2024 Author Awards for International Tax Announced by Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced today its 2024 Author Awards for International Tax, which were presented at the International Fiscal Association (IFA) Congress in Cape Town last week. Gary Sprague of Baker McKenzie received the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in International Tax. Irene Yong, Anand Raj, Arthur Kristoffersen, and Wim Panis were recognized with awards for outstanding authorship.

"Our authors provide essential expertise and actionable insights, enabling tax professionals worldwide to manage the evolving complexities of international tax laws and regulations," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We are excited to honor Gary, Irene, Anand, Arthur, and Wim for their exceptional contributions and thought leadership, which ensure our clients are well-informed about the latest trends and understand their implications on both businesses and individuals."

Gary Sprague, this year's recipient of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award, was recognized for his longstanding contributions to the field of international tax. The award is named in honor of Leonard L. Silverstein, the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios™ and a leading practitioner in the field of taxation for more than 60 years.

"I am grateful to Bloomberg Tax for the Leonard L. Silverstein Award," said Sprague. "The enduring legacy and daily contributions of Bloomberg Tax and the Tax Management Portfolios significantly enhance our practice in international tax."

Sprague is a partner with Baker McKenzie based in Palo Alto and an author for the Bloomberg Tax Portfolio Federal Taxation of Software and Digital Transactions. He has contributed to the development of international tax law for years through his legal practice, which focuses on international corporate tax planning and advice, tax controversies and tax issues affecting software, high technology and digital enterprise companies. Sprague was also recognized for his current roles as chair of the business representatives selected to participate in the OECD Technical Advisory Group on Tax Treaty Characterisation Issues Arising from E-Commerce and an adjunct professor teaching future generations of tax professionals at the UC College of Law—San Francisco.

Irene Yong and Anand Raj were recognized as International Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year for their work on the Business Operations in Malaysia Portfolio, which they have authored for more than ten years and have meticulously maintained, including most recently providing key insights for practitioners regarding the significant tax reforms Malaysia is undertaking to modernize its tax system. Yong and Raj are partners with Shearn Delamore & Co, where Young heads the firm's tax advisory practice and Raj heads the firm's tax dispute practice and co-heads the competition law & antitrust practice.

Arthur Kristoffersen received International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for his contributions to the Transfer Pricing Rules and Practice in Norway Portfolio, including extensive details on transfer pricing rules, practice, and procedural matters in Norway, providing in-depth analysis of legislative developments and practical examples and commentary. Kristoffersen is Head of Section, Transfer Pricing, Large Business in the Norwegian Tax Administration, where he is responsible for the Norwegian transfer pricing mutual agreement procedures and bilateral advance pricing agreements.

Wim Panis was recognized as the International Tax Contributor of the Year Award for his years of dedication to updating and enhancing the Belgium chapter of the VAT Navigator. His extensive contributions include thorough and practical updates that provide customers with the information and analysis they need for planning and compliance. Panis is a partner in the Brussels office of Stibbe, a member of the editorial board of the leading tax journal Tijdschrift voor Fiscaal Recht, and a guest lecturer at Fiscale Hogeschool in Brussels.

