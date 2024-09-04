2024 AvaSure Symposium to Celebrate 15 Years of Transforming Virtual Care Delivery

Hospital leaders from across the U.S. will convene to discuss how AI-powered virtual care platforms improve patient outcomes, increase staff satisfaction, and produce a healthy ROI

BELMONT, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, a market leader in acute virtual care, announced today that registration is open for the 2024 AvaSure Symposium, a two-day in-person event for hospital leaders to discuss how AI-powered virtual care platforms are transforming care delivery.

The event is titled "Bridging Now to Next in Virtual Care: Celebrating 15 Years of Virtual Care at the 2024 AvaSure Symposium" and will be held from October 2 – 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Keynote speakers:

David Pogue, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, NOVA host, and former New York Times columnist, will discuss the future of technology in healthcare.

columnist, will discuss the future of technology in healthcare. Nora McInerny, a bestselling author and host of podcasts "Terrible, Thanks for Asking" and "It's Going to Be OK," will share her insights on resilience and the emotional aspects of patient care.

"We are excited to share another stellar lineup of speakers, panels, and learning opportunities at our 2024 Symposium," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "Join us for the event of the season as we share stories and lessons about virtual care's ability to transform healthcare by improving care quality and empowering clinicians."

AvaSure's 8th annual Symposium will feature opportunities to hear perspectives from transformational leaders from more than 20 leading healthcare organizations including Advocate Health, Ascension Texas, Beacon Health System, Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Jefferson Health, MaineHealth, Providence Alaska, Riverside University Health System, Texas Tech University, University of Michigan, and SUNY, to name a few.

Reasons to attend:

Exclusive networking: Meet executives and healthcare leaders from other healthcare institutions who are planning to, or have implemented innovative virtual nursing programs, ambient AI for patient safety, and more.

Insightful sessions: A packed agenda of the most-requested topics about virtual care programs, including ROI and bridging the IT/Clinical divide, to address common challenges.

Actionable takeaways: Past attendees say they have been able to implement learnings the day they arrived home! You don't want to miss the opportunity to stay current with all the advancements in this rapidly changing space.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative event. Let's shape the future of healthcare together at the 2024 AvaSure Symposium!

About AvaSure

AvaSure is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com.

