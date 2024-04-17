2024 BARR NATIONAL CONFERENCE CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF BARR MODEL WITH STATE LEADERS AND 700 EDUCATORS FROM ACROSS THE NATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Center announces its anticipated annual National Conference celebrating 25 years of BARR. This April, 700 educators, administrators, school support organizations, and state leaders from across the country will attend the 2024 BARR National Conference in Palm Springs, California to focus on building stronger schools and helping every student succeed.

As the nation's leading evidence-based school improvement model, BARR transforms education through intentionally deepened relationships and a data-driven, personalized and supportive approach. The BARR National Conference is the premier professional education and networking event created for those who believe that education has the power to inspire, unite, and change the world. This sold-out event will take place on April 24 and 25.

Throughout the conference, BARR will be hosting leaders from 12 states, including nine State Superintendents and Commissioners of Education and key leaders from Governor's offices. Some of the states being represented include: Alabama, California, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

On Wednesday BARR's main stage will feature a State Panel facilitated by Dr. Melody Schopp, former Secretary of Education from South Dakota, and Director of Education Industry Consulting at the SAS Institute.

This panel will feature:

Dr. Eric Mackey , State Superintendent, Alabama State Department of Education

, State Superintendent, Alabama State Department of Education Pender Makin , State Commissioner, Maine Department of Education

, State Commissioner, Maine Department of Education Willie Jett , State Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Education

, State Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Education Kirsten Baesler , State Superintendent, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction

, State Superintendent, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly , State Superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Also attending:

Debbie Critchfield , State Superintendent, Idaho State Department of Education

, State Superintendent, Idaho State Department of Education Dr. Sydnee Dickson , State Superintendent, Utah State Office of Education

Conference main stage presentations will also include:

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman , Kentucky Office of the Governor

, Kentucky Office of the Governor Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent, California Department of Education

BARR Center will also be hosting key leaders from the Maine Office of the Governor, Wyoming Office of the Governor, and leadership from the Alabama, California, Idaho, Maine, and Rhode Island Department of Education.

"Throughout the past few years, this incredible network of educators has developed plans across the country on how to help support staff, communicate to the community, and support students and families to make sure that no student, teacher, administrator, school or community is alone," said BARR's Founder and Executive Director Angela Jerabek. "We are grateful for the time to celebrate these outstanding leaders who have been pivotal in building an education for a nation."

About BARR Center

BARR Center (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) is a model that aims to bring education into the 21st century with intentionally deepened relationships and a data-driven personalized and supportive approach that aligns students, teachers, staff, and families with unified culture of support and success so that, together, we can build strong schools and communities. For more information, visit https://barrcenter.org/ .

