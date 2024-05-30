2024 BET Awards Weekend Los Angeles: The PRN 2024 Independent Artist Music Awards

But that's not all! Witness history in the making as we honor the trailblazers of the independent music scene with our prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. It's a chance to pay homage to those who have shaped the industry and inspired generations.

Secure your tickets now at https://bit.ly/3R7uvoa because this is an event you won't want to miss. And the excitement doesn't stop there! Prepare to be mesmerized by an electrifying live performance by the legendary Jon B, with dynamic hosting by the talented duo of B MIKE Rob and Chris 'Cali Boi' Reese from Universal Music.

But that's not all! One lucky artist will have the opportunity to kickstart their career with a recording contract from Sony Music Group. It's a chance of a lifetime that could catapult them to stardom.

So don't wait! Head over to https://bit.ly/3R7uvoa and secure your place at the music event of the year, proudly brought to you by Power Radio Nation. Because at the PRN 2024 Independent Artist Music Awards, music is the heart of it all.

Get your tickets now and be a part of music history at the 2024 IAM Awards - a night you'll remember forever!

SOURCE IAM ASSOCIATION