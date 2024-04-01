2024 BIG3 ROSTERS TAKE SHAPE AHEAD OF JUNE 15 TIP-OFF

League Announces Several Key Signings, Promotions, and Contract Renewals

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced several key roster moves ahead of the league's seventh season, tipping off June 15, 2024, in Oakland, CA.

Nick "Swaggy P" Young has been named the coach of the 2023 Champion Enemies, he replaces Gilbert Arenas who was with the team for three years, along with newly promoted player-captain Jordan Crawford

Rashard Lewis will take on a new role as coach of the 3-Headed Monsters

will take on a new role as coach of the 3-Headed Monsters Earl Clark and Jason Richardson will return as player-captains for 2024

and will return as player-captains for 2024 The legendary George Gervin will once again take the helm of the Ghost Ballers with captain Mike Taylor

will once again take the helm of the Ghost Ballers with captain Trailblazing female head coaches Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie will return to lead Power and Triplets, respectively

"The talent we have on the court this year is unmatched," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "Whether being the only women coaching men in a professional league or the bring the fire challenge; our players and coaches move the game forward and this league breaks down more barriers each and every year. The gameplay of this group speaks for itself and they are coming in hot for June 15."

This announcement follows other debut signings such as Jeff Teague and Paul Milsap, and as has been widely reported, a groundbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark that allows her to play in both the BIG3 and the WNBA. Additional roster openings will be filled by new signings and players selected in the BIG3 Draft on May 24, 2024.

"My priority this season has been setting our longtime players up for success," said Director of Basketball Operations, Thomas Scott. "Our players know the game better than anyone, and it's been amazing to watch them push the boundaries and grow into captains and coaches. We're looking for athletes who want to compete and more than that, want to win, and these signings demonstrate that."

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. Tickets are available now at BIG3.com/tickets.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league (certified by ByBlack), the first professional sports league with a Black commissioner, the first basketball league with female head coaches, and the first professional sports league to allow the use of CBD.

In 2024, Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized.

CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, [email protected]

SOURCE BIG3