2024 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and The New York Academy of Sciences named three women scientists as Laureates of the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists. Each will receive $250,000, the largest unrestricted scientific prize offered to America's most promising, faculty-level scientific researchers under 42. Three independent juries – one each for life sciences, chemical sciences, and physical sciences & engineering – composed of some of America's most distinguished scientists selected the three winning Laureates. An additional 15 Finalists will each receive $15,000.

A molecular biologist from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a chemical engineer from UC Berkeley, and an earth scientist from Cornell University are this year's Laureates.

The Blavatnik National Awards received 331 nominations from 172 institutions in 43 U.S. states, from which it drew a shortlist of 15 Finalists. Nominees must be faculty-level scientific researchers, 42 years of age or younger.

The Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists will celebrate the 2024 Laureates and Finalists and the 2024 Blavatnik Regional Awards Laureates and Finalists in a gala ceremony on October 1, 2024, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The 2024 winning Laureates are:

2024 Laureate in Life Sciences: Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School & Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Molecular & Cellular Biology)—Working to discover and characterize chromatin remodeling complexes, understanding how their disruption leads to human disease, and developing a new class of therapeutics

Healthy cells rely on the intricate collaboration of millions of biological molecules; even minor perturbations in these interactions can lead to diseases like cancer. In a series of groundbreaking studies, Cigall Kadoch has decoded the role of ATP-dependent chromatin remodelers—complex molecular machines made up of dozens of interacting proteins—in regulating DNA accessibility and gene expression. The Kadoch Lab also unraveled how disease-causing mutations in these complexes impact their structure and function in an expanding list of diseases that includes cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders, and immunodeficiencies. Dr. Kadoch has built upon these discoveries to develop novel therapeutics, which are being tested in clinical trials and could revolutionize the treatment of diverse maladies.

2024 Laureate in Chemical Sciences: Markita del Carpio Landry, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley (Chemical Engineering)—Pioneering nanoscale chemical tools to address disparate challenges in human health and sustainability

The behavior of chemicals within and between cells of the body still holds many secrets to how life operates. By manipulating these basic chemical interactions of life, using very small particles to uncover new insights and tools for biology, Landry has applied new nanobiotechnology towards a wide range of tasks, from measuring the transfer of chemicals between synapses in the brain to bioengineering plant genetics. Landry's strategies for applying nanobiotechnology tools are already paving the way for more resilient crops and new treatments for neurological disease ranging from neurodegeneration to autism spectrum disorders.

2024 Laureate in Physical Sciences & Engineering: Britney E. Schmidt, Ph.D., Cornell University (Physical Earth Sciences)—Advancing climate science and planetary habitability studies through groundbreaking research on ice-ocean interactions and innovative exploration of Earth's polar regions and icy planetary bodies

In order to better predict the impact of climate change we must understand the interactions between the Earth's oceans and ice. Britney E. Schmidt and her team designed, built, and deployed Icefin, a remotely operated vehicle that provides unprecedented insights into Antarctic ice shelf melting and ocean circulation. Schmidt's work solves key problems in ice dynamics and interaction with the ocean and offers novel comprehensive views of sub-ice environments. Critically, this research shows how interactions between the ice, ocean, and seafloor control how glaciers respond to the warming ocean. Schmidt also applies Earth-based ice studies to solar system icy worlds to further our understanding of extraterrestrial environments. Schmidt's contributions have earned widespread recognition, including inclusion in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

"On behalf of the Blavatnik Family Foundation, I congratulate this year's outstanding Laureates and Finalists for their exceptional research. They are among the preeminent leaders of the next generation of scientific innovation and discovery," said Len Blavatnik, founder of Access Industries and the Blavatnik Family Foundation and a member of the President's Council of The New York Academy of Sciences.

Nicholas B. Dirks, president and CEO of The New York Academy of Sciences, said, "The New York Academy of Sciences has always championed women in science. We are thrilled to celebrate, for the second time in the United States, that all three of the scientists named the 2024 Blavatnik National Awards Laureates are women working in their respective fields to use science to benefit the public good."

