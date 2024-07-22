2024 Blues Brothers Con Festival to be Dedicated to the Late Judy Belushi

JOLIET, Ill., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent announcement of the passing of Judy Belushi Pisano, the Joliet Area Historical Museum (JAHM) will dedicate this year's "Blues Brothers Con" to Judy's memory and lasting artistic legacy. The Museum's CEO, Greg Peerbolte, noted that she had served the Museum's Old Joliet Prison Historic Site for over five years in an advisory capacity. "Through the Prison's connection to one of the most important films ever made, The Blues Brothers, Judy shared our viewpoint that contemplating this complex historic site as a redefined community gathering space driven by education, art and music would help to bring about healing and honor the film's cultural legacy. Nowhere was this more evident in the creation of the 'Blues Brothers Con' festival" he said.

Peerbolte noted that from the moment the Museum took control of the Prison site in 2018, the penitentiary's connection to The Blues Brothers loomed large and proved to be a major factor in the decision to reopen the former penitentiary, constructed in 1858. Prior to this, the Joliet Prison sat largely vacant after its closure in 2002 and was subjected to vandalism and several acts of arson.

Efforts to host the first "Blues Brothers Con" began in 2019 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film were stifled by the pandemic. The inaugural Blues Brothers Con was later held in August of 2022 in which 6,000 attendees descended on the Prison to watch Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi perform as "The Blues Brothers" inside the Prison walls, supported by a performance from Judy accompanied by Kate Taylor and Chicago Blues standouts like Toronzo Cannon and Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials. The inaugural event was also attended by founding Blues Brothers band members Steve Cropper and Tom "Bones" Malone.

Lucas Pisano, Judy's son, who also served as an organizer of the Blues Brothers Con since its inception, felt the dedication fitting tribute. "Our family is honored that this festival will be dedicated to our beautiful Judy. Few people are fully aware of her influence on the Blues Brothers' and John's creative magic," he said. "She served the blues community diligently in honor of his memory, and in her own right, championed this legacy. Her light and spirit are missed, but not forgotten. Through live music, good food and love, the festival will be a beautiful celebration of an extraordinary life."

This year's Blues Brothers Con, planned for 2023, was again delayed, this time by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. "It took patience, grit and determination to see this historic event through," said Peerbolte. "Judy was with us every step of the way, fighting through her health challenges to assist us with planning and coordination."

While specific plans to honor Judy at Blues Brothers Con are underway, a loan of her personal artifacts from the film, which Peerbolte termed "the Holy Grail," are making their way to the Joliet Area Historical Museum for display. She previously loaned two of the iconic black suits worn by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi throughout the film that are currently on display in the Museum's Route 66 Visitor's Center.

Peerbolte reflected that while this year's event will be bittersweet without her, he feels that Judy and the Old Joliet Prison's shared legacy is worthy of celebration. "We will be forever grateful to have hosted Judy's final public performance before 6,000 adoring fans who came from around the world to celebrate the 'universe' of The Blues Brothers in the place where the film began – a universe she crafted."

About the JOLIET AREA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

The Joliet Area Historical Museum (JAHM) is a private 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that celebrates the diverse industrial heritage and culture of the Joliet region. It is funded primarily through the support of membership, sponsored programs and government grants. Founded in 2002, it operates a contemporary Museum facility in Joliet's City Center in the historic 1909 Ottawa Street Methodist Church along Old Route 66. Since 2018, JAHM has operated the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site and now operates two additional historic properties as museum experiences, the Planinsek Meat Market & Grocery Museum and Joliet Railroad Museum. In 2024, JAHM purchased the iconic "Gemini Giant" muffler man statue for display in its home community of Wilmington, Illinois and also leases the World's First Dairy Queen Building at 501 N. Chicago Street, Joliet.

