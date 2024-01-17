2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Winners Announced for Consumer Products, Retail and Services Brands in the 11th Annual Edition
17 Jan, 2024, 07:46 ET
Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2024 list of the brands Americans trust most in 256 consumer goods, retail, and services categories, expanded to include the top 3 brands in most categories, based on a national survey of 26,646 American shoppers and 182,080 individual brand responses.
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International, a leading market research and consulting firm, released their 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, in collaboration with Newsweek Magazine. Now in its 11th edition, BrandSpark's annual survey gathered top-of-mind unaided responses from qualified American shoppers on the brands they trust most for product, retail, and services categories they shop and use.
Brand trust plays a pivotal role in the choices made by consumers. "BrandSpark's highly credible list of brands that are most trusted by American shoppers helps consumers make more informed shopping decisions, while enabling brands to leverage and communicate their hard-earned trust," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.
In the 2024 edition, BrandSpark broadened the scope of the Program by recognizing not only the #1 brand consumers trust the most, but in addition the Program now recognizes the second and third ranked brands that are also most trusted by consumers in their respective category, where sufficient votes allowed. "We felt consumers and brands could benefit from knowing the top 3 brands in each category," says Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International. "Despite the challenges posed on shopping households nationwide, numerous brands have maintained their coveted #1 trust position in our survey. Trust resilience allows these top brands to uphold their leading positions, and challenge competing brands," Levy continued.
Within the framework of the BrandSpark American Trust Study, trust resilience and trust share are core elements. Trust share denotes which brand a consumer trusts the most, while trust resilience gauges how much more those consumers trust the brand compared to its competition. "The interplay between these two factors reveals opportunities for brands to gain trust share and capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the trust of a leading brand," says Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "BrandSpark hopes that this knowledge empowers brands to incorporate trust drivers strategically into their product and marketing efforts to strengthen relationships with consumers and establish a meaningful differentiation," says Scrutton.
1. While Americans are turning increasingly to discount retail they are sticking with the top brands they love in certain categories: the top ten brands by trust share in the 2024 American Trust Study is a resilient roster of name brands so strong they are almost synonymous with their respective categories:
- Bandages: Band-Aid
- Canned Soups & Broths: Campbell's
- Dish Soap: Dawn
- Disinfectant Spray: Lysol
- Drain Cleaner: Drano
- Glass Cleaner: Windex
- Hazelnut Spread: Nutella
- Insect Repellant (for use on body): OFF!
- Ketchup: Heinz
- Oatmeal: Quaker
2. In the current landscape of heightened inflation in the grocery sector, discount grocery giant Aldi stands out, securing three first-rank and one second-rank mentions in various regional categories under the Grocery Store umbrella. This underscores the potential of a strong private label strategy and commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to the challenges consumers face. Aldi builds trust by offering innovative new products and brands to attract and loyalize consumers. Aldi's wins are:
- Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability - (Midwest): Aldi
- Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast): Aldi
- Rank 1: Small Format Grocery Store: Aldi
- Rank 2: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (South): Aldi
3. Procter & Gamble continues to dominate the first place mentions with 37 category wins concentrated in Household & Cleaning and Beauty & Personal Care. Procter & Gamble's long history of research and innovation, and strategy of communicating product superiority, continues to prove effective at maintaining trust share levels of their leading brands. Philip Scrutton, VP of Consumer & Shopper Insight at BrandSpark remarked that "The BrandSpark American Trust Study reveals again that product or service quality, fair price, consistency, and transparency have the strongest impact on building trust with consumers. We encourage marketers to prioritize these factors to increase consumer resilience and gain share over time."
4. Other manufacturers with a significant number of category wins:
- Haleon: 6 wins
- Kenvue: 13 wins
- L'Oréal: 5 wins
- Nestlé: 12 wins
- PepsiCo: 5 wins
- Reckitt: 11 wins
- S.C. Johnson: 8 wins
- Unilever, Church & Dwight, General Mills, , Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, J.M Smucker Company: 4 wins each
The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.
See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.*
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
1
|
Air Freshener
|
Febreze
|
Glade
|
Air Wick
|
2
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Clorox
|
Mr. Clean
|
3
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Lysol / Clorox
|
Scrubbing
|
4
|
Bathroom Tissue
|
Charmin
|
Angel Soft /
|
5
|
BBQ Grill Cleaner
|
Easy-Off / Weber
|
6
|
Broom & Dust Pan
|
Libman
|
O-Cedar
|
7
|
Carpet Cleaner / Shampoo
|
Bissell
|
Resolve
|
8
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
Bissell
|
9
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
10
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Finish
|
11
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
Cascade
|
12
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Lysol
|
Clorox
|
13
|
Drain Cleaner
|
Drano
|
Liquid-Plumr
|
14
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Gain
|
Downy
|
15
|
Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet
|
Bounce
|
Gain / Downy
|
16
|
Exterior Paint
|
Behr
|
Sherwin-
|
17
|
Exterior Stain
|
Behr
|
18
|
Fabric Rinse for Odor
|
Downy
|
19
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Gain / Snuggle
|
20
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
Glad
|
21
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Ziploc /
|
Glad
|
22
|
Garbage Bags
|
Hefty
|
Glad
|
23
|
Glass Cleaner
|
Windex
|
24
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Ortho
|
25
|
Insect Repellant
|
Off!
|
26
|
Interior Paint
|
Behr
|
Sherwin-
|
27
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Gain
|
28
|
Laundry Detergent for Cold
|
Tide
|
Gain
|
29
|
Laundry Detergent for Deep
|
Tide
|
Gain
|
30
|
Laundry Detergent for Great
|
Tide / Gain (Tie)
|
31
|
Laundry Detergent for
|
Tide
|
Gain
|
Arm & Hammer
|
32
|
Laundry Detergent for
Sensitive Skin
|
Tide
|
All
|
Arm & Hammer
|
33
|
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol
|
Tide
|
34
|
Laundry Machine Cleaner
|
Tide
|
Affresh
|
35
|
Laundry Scent Booster (In-
|
Downy
|
Gain
|
36
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Shout
|
Oxiclean / Tide
|
37
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
|
Downy
|
38
|
Mop and Bucket
|
O-Cedar
|
Libman / Mr.
|
39
|
Mosquito Repelling Device
|
Off!
|
40
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting
|
Clorox / Lysol
(Tie)
|
41
|
Oven Cleaner
|
Easy-Off
|
42
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
Brawny
|
43
|
Strong Hold Glue
|
Gorilla
|
44
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Clorox
|
PET CARE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
45
|
Cat Food
|
Purina
|
Friskies
|
Meow Mix
|
46
|
Cat Litter
|
Purina Tidy Cats
|
Arm & Hammer
|
Fresh Step
|
47
|
Cat Treats
|
Temptations
|
Friskies
|
48
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
|
Greenies
|
Pedigree
|
49
|
Dog Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Hartz
|
Burt's Bees
|
50
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Purina
|
51
|
Dog Vitamins and
|
Zesty Paws
|
52
|
Dry Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Pedigree / Blue
|
53
|
Pet Stain & Odor Remover
|
Resolve
|
Arm & Hammer /
|
54
|
Wet Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Pedigree
|
HOME GOODS
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
55
|
Air Purifier
|
Honeywell
|
56
|
Comfort Footwear
|
Skechers
|
Nike
|
57
|
Electric Fan
|
Lasko
|
Honeywell
|
58
|
Extreme Cold Outerwear
|
The North Face
|
Columbia /
|
59
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
Cuisinart /
|
60
|
Hiking Footwear
|
Merrell /
|
Columbia
|
61
|
Home Generator
|
Generac
|
Honda
|
62
|
Humidifier
|
Vicks
|
Honeywell
|
63
|
Massage Gun
|
Theragun
|
64
|
Mattress
|
Sealy / Serta (Tie)
|
65
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Purple
|
66
|
Outdoor Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
67
|
Oven / Range
|
GE
|
Samsung /
|
68
|
Portable Speaker
|
JBL
|
Bose
|
69
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
70
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
71
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson / Shark
|
Bissel /
(Tie)
|
72
|
Washer / Dryer
|
Whirlpool
|
Samsung / Maytag (Tie)
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
73
|
Almond Plant-Based
|
Silk
|
Almond Breeze
|
74
|
Baking Yeast
|
Fleischmann's
|
Red Star
|
75
|
Bottled Water
|
Dasani
|
76
|
Butter
|
Land O' Lakes
|
77
|
Canned Seafood
|
Starkist
|
Chicken of the
|
Bumble Bee
|
78
|
Canned Soups & Broths
|
Campbell's
|
Progresso
|
79
|
Canned Tomatoes
|
Hunt's
|
Del Monte
|
80
|
Caramel Candy
|
Werther's
|
Kraft
|
81
|
Cheese
|
Kraft
|
Sargento
|
82
|
Chocolate Chip Cookies
|
Chips Ahoy!
|
83
|
Chocolate Chips
|
Nestlé Tollhouse
|
Hershey's Chipits
|
84
|
Chocolate Flavoring Mix
|
Hershey's
|
Nesquik
|
85
|
Coffee Creamer
|
Coffee-Mate
|
International
Delight
|
86
|
Coffee Pods
|
Starbucks /
|
Dunkin'
|
87
|
Cooking Oil Spray
|
Pam
|
Great Value
|
88
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya /
|
Violife
|
89
|
Dessert Mixes / Fillings
|
Betty Crocker
|
Duncan Hines /
|
90
|
Easter Chocolate
|
Hershey's /
|
Reese's
|
91
|
Eggs
|
Eggland's Best
|
92
|
Espresso Coffee (Whole Bean
|
Starbucks
|
Folgers
|
93
|
Flour
|
Gold Medal
|
Pillsbury
|
94
|
Frozen Fish
|
Gorton's
|
95
|
Frozen Pie Shells
|
Pillsbury
|
96
|
Frozen Pizza
|
DiGiorno
|
Red Baron
|
97
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
Ore-Ida
|
98
|
Ginger Ale
|
Canada Dry
|
Schweppes
|
Seagram's
|
99
|
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
|
100
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
Slim Jim
|
101
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
102
|
Milk Chocolate Bar
|
Hershey's
|
103
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Oatly!
|
Planet Oat / Silk
|
104
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
105
|
Peanut Butter
|
Jif
|
Skippy
|
Peter Pan
|
106
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
|
Beyond Meat
|
Morning Star
Impossible (Tie)
|
107
|
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
|
Chobani
|
Yoplait
|
108
|
Potato Chips
|
Lay's
|
109
|
Premade Cooking Sauce /
|
Prego
|
Ragu
|
110
|
Premium Ground Coffee
|
Folgers
|
Starbucks
|
111
|
Premium Ice Cream
|
Breyers
|
Ben & Jerry's
|
112
|
Private Label Brand for Value
|
Great Value
|
113
|
Rehydration Drink
|
Gatorade
|
Powerade
|
114
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Minute Rice
|
115
|
Sparkling Water
|
Lacroix /
(Tie)
|
Perrier
|
116
|
Tea
|
Lipton
|
117
|
Tortilla Chips
|
Tostitos
|
Doritos
|
118
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Mission
|
119
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
Sara Lee
|
120
|
Whole Grain Bread
|
Sara Lee
|
Dave's Killer
|
121
|
Whole Grain Crackers
|
Wheat Thins
|
Triscuit
|
Ritz
|
122
|
Yogurt
|
Yoplait
|
Chobani
|
BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
123
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
Olay
|
124
|
Body Moisturizer
|
Dove / Aveeno /
|
125
|
Concealer
|
CoverGirl /
|
e.l.f.
|
126
|
Cotton Swab
|
Q-Tips
|
127
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Philips Sonicare
|
Colgate
|
128
|
Face Cleanser
|
Neutrogena /
|
129
|
Face Moisturizer
|
Olay
|
Cerave
|
130
|
Face Primer
|
e.l.f.
|
131
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
132
|
Lip Color
|
Revlon
|
Maybelline /
|
133
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
Cover Girl /
|
134
|
Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant
|
Old Spice
|
Degree
|
Dove / Axe (Tie)
|
135
|
Men's Hair Color
|
Just For Men
|
136
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
137
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
138
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Crest /
|
139
|
Self-Tanner
|
Jergens
|
140
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Suave
|
Head &
|
141
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Colgate
|
142
|
Water Flosser
|
Waterpik
|
Oral-B
|
143
|
Whitening Toothpaste for
|
Sensodyne /
|
Colgate
|
144
|
Women's
|
Secret
|
Dove
|
Degree
|
145
|
Women's Hair Color
|
L'Oréal
|
Revlon /
|
146
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Schick / Bic (Tie)
|
OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
147
|
Acne Patch
|
Hero
|
148
|
Acne Treatment Subscription
|
Proactiv
|
149
|
Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
One A Day
|
150
|
Adult Sunscreen
|
Coppertone
|
Banana Boat /
|
151
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Clear Eyes
|
152
|
Allergy Relief
|
Benadryl /
Claritin (Tie)
|
Zyrtec
|
153
|
Bandages
|
Band-Aid
|
154
|
Black Elderberry Products
|
Sambucol
|
155
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
OneTouch
|
Freestyle / Accu-
|
156
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Carmex
|
157
|
Collagen Powder
|
Vital Proteins
|
158
|
Common Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Advil
|
159
|
Contact Lenses
|
Acuvue
|
Bausch + Lomb
|
160
|
Cough Drops/Lozenge
|
Halls
|
Ricola
|
161
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
|
Poligrip
|
162
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
U By Kotex
|
163
|
Fiber Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Benefiber
|
164
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
165
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
166
|
Heart Health Supplement
|
Nature Made
|
167
|
Heartburn Relief
|
Tums
|
168
|
Joint Health Supplement
|
Osteo Bi-Flex
|
169
|
Laxative
|
Miralax / Dulcolax (Tie)
|
Ex-Lax
|
170
|
Memory Support
|
Prevagen
|
171
|
Migraine Headache Relief
|
Excedrin
|
Tylenol
|
172
|
Nasal Spray
|
Flonase
|
Afrin
|
Vicks Sinex
|
173
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Aleve /
|
174
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Icy Hot
|
175
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
First Response
|
176
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
Playtex / U By
|
177
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
Tums
|
178
|
Yeast Infection Medication
|
Monistat
|
BABY & KIDS
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
179
|
Baby and Kids Laundry
Detergent
|
Dreft
|
All
|
180
|
Baby Gear
|
Graco
|
181
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
Nanit
|
182
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Dove /
(Tie)
|
183
|
Baby/Toddler Feeding
|
Gerber
|
Munchkin
|
184
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Spectra
|
185
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Children's
|
Children's
|
186
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Vicks / Braun (Tie)
|
187
|
Diapers
|
Pampers
|
Huggies
|
188
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
189
|
Infant / Baby Feeding
|
Dr. Brown's
|
Philips Avent /
|
190
|
Natural Baby Care
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Aveeno Baby
|
191
|
Nursing Pads
|
Lansinoh
|
192
|
Organic Baby Food
|
Gerber
|
193
|
Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
Lego
|
AUTOMOTIVE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
194
|
Auto Brake Service Provider
|
Midas
|
195
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
Progressive /
|
196
|
Auto Muffler Service
|
Midas
|
Meineke
|
197
|
Auto Rental Company
|
Enterprise
|
Hertz
|
Avis
|
198
|
Car Detailing Products
|
Armor All
|
Meguiar's
|
199
|
Extended Auto Warranty
(Non-Manufacturer)
|
CarShield
|
200
|
Gas Station
|
Shell
|
201
|
Oil and Lube Change Service
|
Jiffy Lube
|
202
|
Tire Sales & Service
|
Discount Tire
|
Goodyear
|
203
|
Tires
|
Goodyear
|
Michelin
|
Firestone
|
204
|
Windshield Repair /
|
Safelite
|
RESTAURANTS & RETAIL
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
205
|
Convenience Store
|
7-Eleven
|
206
|
Conventional Grocery
|
Kroger
|
Walmart /
|
207
|
Conventional Grocery
|
ShopRite
|
Stop & Shop
|
208
|
Conventional Grocery
|
Kroger / Publix (Tie)
|
Walmart
|
209
|
Conventional Grocery
|
Safeway
|
210
|
Department Store for
|
Kohl's/ Macy's (Tie)
|
211
|
Dollar Store
|
Dollar Tree
|
Dollar General
|
Family Dollar
|
212
|
Grocery Store for
|
Walmart
|
213
|
Grocery Store for
|
Walmart
|
214
|
Grocery Store for
|
Whole Foods
|
Walmart
|
215
|
Grocery Store for
|
Walmart
|
216
|
Grocery Store for Low
|
Aldi
|
Walmart
|
Kroger
|
217
|
Grocery Store for Low
|
Aldi
|
Walmart
|
Shoprite
|
218
|
Grocery Store for Low
|
Walmart
|
Aldi
|
Kroger
|
219
|
Grocery Store for Low
|
Walmart
|
Winco
|
220
|
Grocery Store for Natural
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Trader Joe's
|
Sprouts Farmers
|
221
|
Grocery Store for Pickup
|
Walmart
|
Kroger
|
222
|
Grocery Store for Pickup
|
Walmart
|
223
|
Grocery Store for Pickup
|
Walmart
|
Kroger
|
224
|
Grocery Store for Pickup
|
Walmart
|
225
|
Juice and Smoothie Bar
|
Jamba
|
Smoothie King /
|
226
|
Mattress Retailer
|
Mattress Firm
|
227
|
Online Retailer for Pet
|
Chewy
|
Amazon /
|
228
|
Quick Service Restaurant
|
McDonald's
|
Burger King
|
Wendy's
|
229
|
Quick Service Restaurant
|
Domino's
|
Pizza Hut
|
Little Caesars
|
230
|
Quick Service Restaurant
|
Subway
|
Mcdonald's
|
231
|
Restaurant Chain for
|
KFC
|
Chick-fil-A
|
Popeyes
|
232
|
Retailer of Camping Gear
|
REI
|
Bass Pro Shops
|
233
|
Retailer of Hunting &
|
Bass Pro Shops
|
234
|
Small Format Grocery
Store
|
Aldi
|
SERVICES
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
235
|
Airline Rewards Credit
|
Delta
|
Southwest /
|
236
|
Bank for Personal Banking
|
Chase
|
237
|
Cashback Credit Card
|
Discover /
|
Chase
|
238
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
T-Mobile /
|
AT&T
|
239
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
23andMe
|
240
|
High Speed Internet
|
Xfinity
|
Spectrum
|
AT&T
|
241
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
Allstate
|
242
|
Home Phone Service
|
AT&T
|
Verizon
|
Spectrum /
|
243
|
Home Security Provider
|
ADT
|
Ring
|
244
|
Junk Removal Service
|
1-800-Got-Junk?
|
245
|
Lower Fee Investment
|
Fidelity
|
Charles Schwab
|
246
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
247
|
Online Casino
|
FanDuel
|
248
|
Online Language Learning
|
Duolingo
|
Babbel
|
249
|
Online Real Estate
|
Zillow
|
Realtor.com
|
250
|
Online Sports Book
|
DraftKings
|
FanDuel
|
251
|
Parcel Delivery Service
|
UPS
|
USPS / FedEx
|
252
|
Pharmacy
|
CVS Pharmacy
|
Walgreens
|
253
|
Real Estate Agency
|
RE/MAX
|
254
|
TV Service Provider
|
Xfinity
|
Spectrum
|
255
|
Website Builder
|
Wix
|
GoDaddy
|
256
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight
26,646 qualified American shoppers determined the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 256 individual categories, through 182,080 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories they shop, retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list.
The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada, and this is the second year of UK results. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards continue to set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.
*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
