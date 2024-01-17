2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Winners Announced for Consumer Products, Retail and Services Brands in the 11th Annual Edition

Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2024 list of the brands Americans trust most in 256 consumer goods, retail, and services categories, expanded to include the top 3 brands in most categories, based on a national survey of 26,646 American shoppers and 182,080 individual brand responses.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International, a leading market research and consulting firm, released their 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, in collaboration with Newsweek Magazine. Now in its 11th edition, BrandSpark's annual survey gathered top-of-mind unaided responses from qualified American shoppers on the brands they trust most for product, retail, and services categories they shop and use.

Brand trust plays a pivotal role in the choices made by consumers. "BrandSpark's highly credible list of brands that are most trusted by American shoppers helps consumers make more informed shopping decisions, while enabling brands to leverage and communicate their hard-earned trust," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

In the 2024 edition, BrandSpark broadened the scope of the Program by recognizing not only the #1 brand consumers trust the most, but in addition the Program now recognizes the second and third ranked brands that are also most trusted by consumers in their respective category, where sufficient votes allowed. "We felt consumers and brands could benefit from knowing the top 3 brands in each category," says Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International. "Despite the challenges posed on shopping households nationwide, numerous brands have maintained their coveted #1 trust position in our survey. Trust resilience allows these top brands to uphold their leading positions, and challenge competing brands," Levy continued.

Top 3 and the Vulnerability of Winners

Within the framework of the BrandSpark American Trust Study, trust resilience and trust share are core elements. Trust share denotes which brand a consumer trusts the most, while trust resilience gauges how much more those consumers trust the brand compared to its competition. "The interplay between these two factors reveals opportunities for brands to gain trust share and capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the trust of a leading brand," says Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "BrandSpark hopes that this knowledge empowers brands to incorporate trust drivers strategically into their product and marketing efforts to strengthen relationships with consumers and establish a meaningful differentiation," says Scrutton.

Trust Trends: Significant Results from the 2024 BrandSpark American Trust Study

1. While Americans are turning increasingly to discount retail they are sticking with the top brands they love in certain categories: the top ten brands by trust share in the 2024 American Trust Study is a resilient roster of name brands so strong they are almost synonymous with their respective categories:

Bandages: Band-Aid

Canned Soups & Broths: Campbell's

Dish Soap: Dawn

Disinfectant Spray: Lysol

Drain Cleaner: Drano

Glass Cleaner: Windex

Hazelnut Spread: Nutella

Insect Repellant (for use on body): OFF!

Ketchup: Heinz

Oatmeal: Quaker

2. In the current landscape of heightened inflation in the grocery sector, discount grocery giant Aldi stands out, securing three first-rank and one second-rank mentions in various regional categories under the Grocery Store umbrella. This underscores the potential of a strong private label strategy and commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to the challenges consumers face. Aldi builds trust by offering innovative new products and brands to attract and loyalize consumers. Aldi's wins are:

Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability - (Midwest): Aldi

Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast): Aldi

Rank 1: Small Format Grocery Store: Aldi

Rank 2: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (South): Aldi

3. Procter & Gamble continues to dominate the first place mentions with 37 category wins concentrated in Household & Cleaning and Beauty & Personal Care. Procter & Gamble's long history of research and innovation, and strategy of communicating product superiority, continues to prove effective at maintaining trust share levels of their leading brands. Philip Scrutton, VP of Consumer & Shopper Insight at BrandSpark remarked that "The BrandSpark American Trust Study reveals again that product or service quality, fair price, consistency, and transparency have the strongest impact on building trust with consumers. We encourage marketers to prioritize these factors to increase consumer resilience and gain share over time."

4. Other manufacturers with a significant number of category wins:

Haleon: 6 wins

Kenvue: 13 wins

L'Oréal: 5 wins

Nestlé: 12 wins

PepsiCo: 5 wins

Reckitt: 11 wins

S.C. Johnson: 8 wins

Unilever, Church & Dwight, General Mills, , Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, J.M Smucker Company: 4 wins each

The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 1 Air Freshener Febreze Glade Air Wick 2 All-Purpose Cleaner Lysol Clorox Mr. Clean 3 Bathroom Cleaner Lysol / Clorox

(Tie)

Scrubbing

Bubbles 4 Bathroom Tissue Charmin Angel Soft /

Scott (Tie)

5 BBQ Grill Cleaner Easy-Off / Weber

(Tie)



6 Broom & Dust Pan Libman O-Cedar

7 Carpet Cleaner / Shampoo Bissell Resolve

8 Carpet Stain Remover Resolve Bissell

9 Dish Soap Dawn



10 Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Finish

11 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish Cascade

12 Disinfectant Spray Lysol Clorox

13 Drain Cleaner Drano Liquid-Plumr

14 Dryer Sheets Bounce Gain Downy 15 Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet

Hair Bounce Gain / Downy

(Tie)

16 Exterior Paint Behr Sherwin-

Williams

17 Exterior Stain Behr



18 Fabric Rinse for Odor

Removal Downy



19 Fabric Softener Downy Gain / Snuggle

(Tie)

20 Food Storage Bags Ziploc Glad

21 Food Storage Containers Ziploc /

Rubbermaid

(Tie)

Glad 22 Garbage Bags Hefty Glad

23 Glass Cleaner Windex



24 Insect Control Raid Ortho

25 Insect Repellant Off!



26 Interior Paint Behr Sherwin-

Williams

27 Laundry Detergent Tide Gain

28 Laundry Detergent for Cold

Water Washing Tide Gain

29 Laundry Detergent for Deep

Cleaning Tide Gain

30 Laundry Detergent for Great

Scent Tide / Gain (Tie)



31 Laundry Detergent for

Overall Value Tide Gain Arm & Hammer 32 Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide All Arm & Hammer 33 Laundry Disinfectant Lysol Tide

34 Laundry Machine Cleaner Tide Affresh

35 Laundry Scent Booster (In-

Wash) Downy

Unstopables Gain

36 Laundry Stain Remover Shout Oxiclean / Tide

(Tie)

37 Laundry Wrinkle Protection

(In-Wash) Downy



38 Mop and Bucket O-Cedar Libman / Mr.

Clean (Tie)

39 Mosquito Repelling Device Off!



40 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting

Wipes Clorox / Lysol (Tie)



41 Oven Cleaner Easy-Off



42 Paper Towels Bounty Brawny

43 Strong Hold Glue Gorilla



44 Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Clorox



PET CARE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 45 Cat Food Purina Friskies Meow Mix 46 Cat Litter Purina Tidy Cats Arm & Hammer Fresh Step 47 Cat Treats Temptations Friskies

48 Dental Chews for Dogs Greenies Pedigree

Dentastix

49 Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Hartz Burt's Bees

50 Dog Treats Milk-Bone Purina

51 Dog Vitamins and

Supplements Zesty Paws



52 Dry Dog Food Purina Pedigree / Blue

Buffalo (Tie)

53 Pet Stain & Odor Remover Resolve Arm & Hammer /

Nature's

Miracle (Tie)

54 Wet Dog Food Purina Pedigree



HOME GOODS # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 55 Air Purifier Honeywell



56 Comfort Footwear Skechers Nike

57 Electric Fan Lasko Honeywell

58 Extreme Cold Outerwear The North Face Columbia /

Carhartt (Tie)

59 Food Processor Ninja Cuisinart /

KitchenAid (Tie)

60 Hiking Footwear Merrell /

Timberland (Tie)

Columbia 61 Home Generator Generac Honda

62 Humidifier Vicks Honeywell

63 Massage Gun Theragun



64 Mattress Sealy / Serta (Tie)



65 Mattress-in-a-Box Purple



66 Outdoor Barbeque Grill Weber



67 Oven / Range GE Samsung /

Whirlpool (Tie)

68 Portable Speaker JBL Bose

69 Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig



70 Stand Mixer KitchenAid



71 Vacuum Dyson / Shark

(Tie)

Bissel /

Hoover (Tie) 72 Washer / Dryer Whirlpool Samsung / Maytag (Tie)



FOOD & BEVERAGE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 73 Almond Plant-Based

Beverage Silk Almond Breeze

74 Baking Yeast Fleischmann's Red Star

75 Bottled Water Dasani



76 Butter Land O' Lakes



77 Canned Seafood Starkist Chicken of the

Sea Bumble Bee 78 Canned Soups & Broths Campbell's Progresso

79 Canned Tomatoes Hunt's Del Monte

80 Caramel Candy Werther's

Original Kraft

81 Cheese Kraft Sargento

82 Chocolate Chip Cookies Chips Ahoy!



83 Chocolate Chips Nestlé Tollhouse Hershey's Chipits

84 Chocolate Flavoring Mix Hershey's Nesquik

85 Coffee Creamer Coffee-Mate International Delight

86 Coffee Pods Starbucks /

Folgers (Tie)

Dunkin' 87 Cooking Oil Spray Pam Great Value

88 Dairy Free Cheese Daiya /

Kraft (Tie)

Violife 89 Dessert Mixes / Fillings Betty Crocker Duncan Hines /

Jell-O (Tie)

90 Easter Chocolate Hershey's /

Cadbury (Tie)

Reese's 91 Eggs Eggland's Best



92 Espresso Coffee (Whole Bean

/ Ground) Starbucks Folgers

93 Flour Gold Medal Pillsbury

94 Frozen Fish Gorton's



95 Frozen Pie Shells Pillsbury



96 Frozen Pizza DiGiorno Red Baron

97 Frozen Potato Products Ore-Ida



98 Ginger Ale Canada Dry Schweppes Seagram's 99 Hazelnut Spread Nutella



100 Jerky Jack Link's Slim Jim

101 Ketchup Heinz



102 Milk Chocolate Bar Hershey's



103 Oat Plant-Based Beverage Oatly! Planet Oat / Silk

(Tie)

104 Oatmeal Quaker



105 Peanut Butter Jif Skippy Peter Pan 106 Plant-Based Meat Alternative Beyond Meat Morning Star

Farms / Impossible (Tie)

107 Plant-Based Yogurt Silk Chobani Yoplait 108 Potato Chips Lay's



109 Premade Cooking Sauce /

Marinade Prego Ragu

110 Premium Ground Coffee

(Non-Espresso) Folgers Starbucks

111 Premium Ice Cream Breyers Ben & Jerry's

112 Private Label Brand for Value Great Value



113 Rehydration Drink Gatorade Powerade

114 Rice Ben's Original Minute Rice

115 Sparkling Water Lacroix /

Sparkling Ice (Tie)

Perrier 116 Tea Lipton



117 Tortilla Chips Tostitos Doritos

118 Tortilla Wraps Mission



119 White Bread Wonder Sara Lee

120 Whole Grain Bread Sara Lee Dave's Killer

Bread

121 Whole Grain Crackers Wheat Thins Triscuit Ritz 122 Yogurt Yoplait Chobani



BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 123 Anti-Aging Skin Care

Products Olay



124 Body Moisturizer Dove / Aveeno /

Jergens (Tie)



125 Concealer CoverGirl /

Maybelline (Tie)

e.l.f. 126 Cotton Swab Q-Tips



127 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Philips Sonicare Colgate 128 Face Cleanser Neutrogena /

Cerave (Tie)



129 Face Moisturizer Olay Cerave

130 Face Primer e.l.f.



131 Face Wipes Neutrogena



132 Lip Color Revlon Maybelline /

Cover Girl /

L'Oréal (Tie)

133 Mascara Maybelline Cover Girl /

L'Oréal (Tie)

134 Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant Old Spice Degree Dove / Axe (Tie) 135 Men's Hair Color Just For Men



136 Men's Shaving Gillette



137 Micellar Water Garnier



138 Mouthwash Listerine Crest /

Scope (Tie)

139 Self-Tanner Jergens



140 Shampoo & Conditioner Suave Head &

Shoulders /

Pantene (Tie)

141 Teeth Whitening Crest Colgate

142 Water Flosser Waterpik Oral-B

143 Whitening Toothpaste for

Sensitive Teeth Sensodyne /

Crest (Tie)

Colgate 144 Women's

Deodorant/Antiperspirant Secret Dove Degree 145 Women's Hair Color L'Oréal Revlon /

Clairol (Tie)

146 Women's Shaving Gillette Schick / Bic (Tie)



OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 147 Acne Patch Hero



148 Acne Treatment Subscription Proactiv



149 Adult Multivitamin Centrum One A Day

150 Adult Sunscreen Coppertone Banana Boat /

Neutrogena (Tie)

151 Allergy Eye Drops Visine Clear Eyes

152 Allergy Relief Benadryl / Claritin (Tie)

Zyrtec 153 Bandages Band-Aid



154 Black Elderberry Products Sambucol



155 Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Freestyle / Accu-

Chek (Tie)

156 Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Carmex

157 Collagen Powder Vital Proteins



158 Common Headache Relief Tylenol Advil

159 Contact Lenses Acuvue Bausch + Lomb

160 Cough Drops/Lozenge Halls Ricola

161 Denture Adhesive Fixodent Poligrip

162 Feminine Hygiene Pads Always U By Kotex

163 Fiber Supplement Metamucil Benefiber

164 Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine



165 Hair Removal Nair



166 Heart Health Supplement Nature Made



167 Heartburn Relief Tums



168 Joint Health Supplement Osteo Bi-Flex



169 Laxative Miralax / Dulcolax (Tie)

Ex-Lax 170 Memory Support

Supplement Prevagen



171 Migraine Headache Relief Excedrin Tylenol

172 Nasal Spray Flonase Afrin Vicks Sinex 173 Oral Back Pain Relief Tylenol Aleve /

Advil (Tie)

174 Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Icy Hot

175 Pregnancy Test Clearblue First Response

176 Tampons Tampax Playtex / U By

Kotex (Tie)

177 Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol Tums

178 Yeast Infection Medication Monistat





BABY & KIDS # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 179 Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent Dreft All

180 Baby Gear Graco



181 Baby Monitor VTech Nanit

182 Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Baby Dove /

Aveeno Baby (Tie)

183 Baby/Toddler Feeding

Products Gerber Munchkin

184 Breast Pump Medela Spectra

185 Children's Cough Medicine Children's

Tylenol Children's

Robitussin /

Zarbee's

Naturals (Tie)

186 Children's Thermometer Vicks / Braun (Tie)



187 Diapers Pampers Huggies

188 Dolls Barbie



189 Infant / Baby Feeding

Products Dr. Brown's Philips Avent /

Gerber (Tie)

190 Natural Baby Care Johnson's Baby Aveeno Baby

191 Nursing Pads Lansinoh



192 Organic Baby Food Gerber



193 Toys Fisher-Price Lego



AUTOMOTIVE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 194 Auto Brake Service Provider

(Non-Dealer) Midas



195 Auto Insurance Provider State Farm Progressive /

Geico (Tie)

196 Auto Muffler Service

Provider (Non-Dealer) Midas Meineke

197 Auto Rental Company Enterprise Hertz Avis 198 Car Detailing Products Armor All Meguiar's

199 Extended Auto Warranty (Non-Manufacturer) CarShield



200 Gas Station Shell



201 Oil and Lube Change Service Jiffy Lube



202 Tire Sales & Service Discount Tire

(America's Tire) Goodyear

203 Tires Goodyear Michelin Firestone 204 Windshield Repair /

Replacement Service Safelite

AutoGlass





RESTAURANTS & RETAIL # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 205 Convenience Store 7-Eleven



206 Conventional Grocery

Store (Midwest) Kroger Walmart /

Meijer (Tie)

207 Conventional Grocery

Store (Northeast) ShopRite Stop & Shop

208 Conventional Grocery

Store (South) Kroger / Publix (Tie)

Walmart 209 Conventional Grocery

Store (West) Safeway



210 Department Store for

Fashion Kohl's/ Macy's (Tie)



211 Dollar Store Dollar Tree Dollar General Family Dollar 212 Grocery Store for

Affordable Baby Products Walmart



213 Grocery Store for

Affordable Gluten Free

Products Walmart



214 Grocery Store for

Affordable Natural &

Organic Products Whole Foods

Market / Trader

Joe's (Tie)

Walmart 215 Grocery Store for

Affordable Wine Walmart



216 Grocery Store for Low

Prices / Affordability -

(Midwest) Aldi Walmart Kroger 217 Grocery Store for Low

Prices / Affordability

(Northeast) Aldi Walmart Shoprite 218 Grocery Store for Low

Prices / Affordability

(South) Walmart Aldi Kroger 219 Grocery Store for Low

Prices / Affordability

(West) Walmart Winco

220 Grocery Store for Natural

& Organic Food Whole Foods Market Trader Joe's Sprouts Farmers

Market 221 Grocery Store for Pickup

and Delivery (Midwest) Walmart Kroger

222 Grocery Store for Pickup

and Delivery (Northeast) Walmart



223 Grocery Store for Pickup

and Delivery (South) Walmart Kroger

224 Grocery Store for Pickup

and Delivery (West) Walmart



225 Juice and Smoothie Bar Jamba Smoothie King /

Tropical

Smoothie Cafe

(Tie)

226 Mattress Retailer Mattress Firm



227 Online Retailer for Pet

Supplies Chewy Amazon /

PetSmart (Tie)

228 Quick Service Restaurant

for Burgers McDonald's Burger King Wendy's 229 Quick Service Restaurant

for Pizza Domino's Pizza Hut Little Caesars 230 Quick Service Restaurant

for Sandwiches Subway Mcdonald's

231 Restaurant Chain for

Chicken KFC Chick-fil-A Popeyes 232 Retailer of Camping Gear REI Bass Pro Shops

& Cabela's

233 Retailer of Hunting &

Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops

& Cabela's



234 Small Format Grocery Store Aldi





SERVICES # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 235 Airline Rewards Credit

Card Delta Southwest /

American

Airlines / United

(Tie)

236 Bank for Personal Banking Chase



237 Cashback Credit Card

Provider Discover /

Capital One (Tie)

Chase 238 Cellular Service Provider T-Mobile /

Verizon (Tie)

AT&T 239 DNA Testing Ancestry 23andMe

240 High Speed Internet

Provider Xfinity Spectrum AT&T 241 Home Insurance Provider State Farm Allstate

242 Home Phone Service

Provider AT&T Verizon Spectrum /

Xfinity (Tie) 243 Home Security Provider ADT Ring

244 Junk Removal Service 1-800-Got-Junk?



245 Lower Fee Investment

Brokerage Fidelity

Investments Charles Schwab

246 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh



247 Online Casino FanDuel



248 Online Language Learning Duolingo Babbel

249 Online Real Estate

Marketplace Zillow Realtor.com

250 Online Sports Book DraftKings FanDuel

251 Parcel Delivery Service UPS USPS / FedEx

(Tie)

252 Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy Walgreens

Pharmacy

253 Real Estate Agency RE/MAX



254 TV Service Provider Xfinity Spectrum

255 Website Builder Wix GoDaddy

256 Weight Loss Program WW (Weight

Watchers)





How winners are determined

26,646 qualified American shoppers determined the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 256 individual categories, through 182,080 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories they shop, retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list.

The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada, and this is the second year of UK results. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards continue to set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

