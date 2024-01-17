2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Winners Announced for Consumer Products, Retail and Services Brands in the 11th Annual Edition

Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2024 list of the brands Americans trust most in 256 consumer goods, retail, and services categories, expanded to include the top 3 brands in most categories, based on a national survey of 26,646 American shoppers and 182,080 individual brand responses.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International, a leading market research and consulting firm, released their 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, in collaboration with Newsweek Magazine. Now in its 11th edition, BrandSpark's annual survey gathered top-of-mind unaided responses from qualified American shoppers on the brands they trust most for product, retail, and services categories they shop and use.

Brand trust plays a pivotal role in the choices made by consumers. "BrandSpark's highly credible list of brands that are most trusted by American shoppers helps consumers make more informed shopping decisions, while enabling brands to leverage and communicate their hard-earned trust," says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

In the 2024 edition, BrandSpark broadened the scope of the Program by recognizing not only the #1 brand consumers trust the most, but in addition the Program now recognizes the second and third ranked brands that are also most trusted by consumers in their respective category, where sufficient votes allowed. "We felt consumers and brands could benefit from knowing the top 3 brands in each category," says Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International. "Despite the challenges posed on shopping households nationwide, numerous brands have maintained their coveted #1 trust position in our survey. Trust resilience allows these top brands to uphold their leading positions, and challenge competing brands," Levy continued.

Top 3 and the Vulnerability of Winners

Within the framework of the BrandSpark American Trust Study, trust resilience and trust share are core elements. Trust share denotes which brand a consumer trusts the most, while trust resilience gauges how much more those consumers trust the brand compared to its competition.  "The interplay between these two factors reveals opportunities for brands to gain trust share and capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the trust of a leading brand," says Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "BrandSpark hopes that this knowledge empowers brands to incorporate trust drivers strategically into their product and marketing efforts to strengthen relationships with consumers and establish a meaningful differentiation," says Scrutton.

Trust Trends: Significant Results from the 2024 BrandSpark American Trust Study

1.      While Americans are turning increasingly to discount retail they are sticking with the top brands they love in certain categories: the top ten brands by trust share in the 2024 American Trust Study is a resilient roster of name brands so strong they are almost synonymous with their respective categories:

  • Bandages: Band-Aid
  • Canned Soups & Broths: Campbell's
  • Dish Soap: Dawn
  • Disinfectant Spray: Lysol
  • Drain Cleaner: Drano
  • Glass Cleaner: Windex
  • Hazelnut Spread: Nutella
  • Insect Repellant (for use on body): OFF!
  • Ketchup: Heinz
  • Oatmeal: Quaker

2.      In the current landscape of heightened inflation in the grocery sector, discount grocery giant Aldi stands out, securing three first-rank and one second-rank mentions in various regional categories under the Grocery Store umbrella. This underscores the potential of a strong private label strategy and commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to the challenges consumers face. Aldi builds trust by offering innovative new products and brands to attract and loyalize consumers. Aldi's wins are:

  • Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability - (Midwest): Aldi
  • Rank 1: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast): Aldi
  • Rank 1: Small Format Grocery Store: Aldi
  • Rank 2: Grocery Store For Low Prices / Affordability (South): Aldi

3.      Procter & Gamble continues to dominate the first place mentions with 37 category wins concentrated in Household & Cleaning and Beauty & Personal Care. Procter & Gamble's long history of research and innovation, and strategy of communicating product superiority, continues to prove effective at maintaining trust share levels of their leading brands. Philip Scrutton, VP of Consumer & Shopper Insight at BrandSpark remarked that "The BrandSpark American Trust Study reveals again that product or service quality, fair price, consistency, and transparency have the strongest impact on building trust with consumers. We encourage marketers to prioritize these factors to increase consumer resilience and gain share over time."

4.      Other manufacturers with a significant number of category wins:

  • Haleon: 6 wins
  • Kenvue: 13 wins
  • L'Oréal: 5 wins
  • Nestlé: 12 wins
  • PepsiCo: 5 wins
  • Reckitt: 11 wins
  • S.C. Johnson: 8 wins
  • Unilever, Church & Dwight, General Mills, , Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, J.M Smucker Company: 4 wins each

The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

1

Air Freshener

Febreze

Glade

Air Wick

2

All-Purpose Cleaner

Lysol

Clorox

Mr. Clean

3

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol / Clorox
(Tie)

Scrubbing
Bubbles

4

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin

Angel Soft /
Scott (Tie)

5

BBQ Grill Cleaner

Easy-Off / Weber
(Tie)

6

Broom & Dust Pan

Libman

O-Cedar

7

Carpet Cleaner / Shampoo

Bissell

Resolve

8

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

Bissell

9

Dish Soap

Dawn

10

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Finish

11

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

Cascade

12

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

Clorox

13

Drain Cleaner

Drano

Liquid-Plumr

14

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Gain

Downy

15

Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet
Hair

Bounce

Gain / Downy
(Tie)

16

Exterior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-
Williams

17

Exterior Stain

Behr

18

Fabric Rinse for Odor
Removal

Downy

19

Fabric Softener

Downy

Gain / Snuggle
(Tie)

20

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Glad

21

Food Storage Containers

Ziploc /
Rubbermaid
(Tie)

Glad

22

Garbage Bags

Hefty

Glad

23

Glass Cleaner

Windex

24

Insect Control

Raid

Ortho

25

Insect Repellant

Off!

26

Interior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-
Williams

27

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Gain

28

Laundry Detergent for Cold
Water Washing

Tide

Gain

29

Laundry Detergent for Deep
Cleaning

Tide

Gain

30

Laundry Detergent for Great
Scent

Tide / Gain (Tie)

31

Laundry Detergent for
Overall Value

Tide

Gain

Arm & Hammer

32

Laundry Detergent for

Sensitive Skin

Tide

All

Arm & Hammer

33

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol

Tide

34

Laundry Machine Cleaner

Tide

Affresh

35

Laundry Scent Booster (In-
Wash)

Downy
Unstopables

Gain

36

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

Oxiclean / Tide
(Tie)

37

Laundry Wrinkle Protection
(In-Wash)

Downy

38

Mop and Bucket

O-Cedar

Libman / Mr.
Clean (Tie)

39

Mosquito Repelling Device

Off!

40

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting
Wipes

Clorox / Lysol

 (Tie)

41

Oven Cleaner

Easy-Off

42

Paper Towels

Bounty

Brawny

43

Strong Hold Glue

Gorilla

44

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Clorox

PET CARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

45

Cat Food

Purina

Friskies

Meow Mix

46

Cat Litter

Purina Tidy Cats

Arm & Hammer

Fresh Step

47

Cat Treats

Temptations

Friskies

48

Dental Chews for Dogs

Greenies

Pedigree
Dentastix

49

Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Hartz

Burt's Bees

50

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Purina

51

Dog Vitamins and
Supplements

Zesty Paws

52

Dry Dog Food

Purina

Pedigree / Blue
Buffalo (Tie)

53

Pet Stain & Odor Remover

Resolve

Arm & Hammer /
Nature's
Miracle (Tie)

54

Wet Dog Food

Purina

Pedigree

HOME GOODS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

55

Air Purifier

Honeywell

56

Comfort Footwear

Skechers

Nike

57

Electric Fan

Lasko

Honeywell

58

Extreme Cold Outerwear

The North Face

Columbia /
Carhartt (Tie)

59

Food Processor

Ninja

Cuisinart /
KitchenAid (Tie)

60

Hiking Footwear

Merrell /
Timberland (Tie)

Columbia

61

Home Generator

Generac

Honda

62

Humidifier

Vicks

Honeywell

63

Massage Gun

Theragun

64

Mattress

Sealy / Serta (Tie)

65

Mattress-in-a-Box

Purple

66

Outdoor Barbeque Grill

Weber

67

Oven / Range

GE

Samsung /
Whirlpool (Tie)

68

Portable Speaker

JBL

Bose

69

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

70

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

71

Vacuum

Dyson / Shark
(Tie)

Bissel /
Hoover

 (Tie)

72

Washer / Dryer

Whirlpool

Samsung / Maytag (Tie)

FOOD & BEVERAGE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

73

Almond Plant-Based
Beverage

Silk

Almond Breeze

74

Baking Yeast

Fleischmann's

Red Star

75

Bottled Water

Dasani

76

Butter

Land O' Lakes

77

Canned Seafood

Starkist

Chicken of the
Sea

Bumble Bee

78

Canned Soups & Broths

Campbell's

Progresso

79

Canned Tomatoes

Hunt's

Del Monte

80

Caramel Candy

Werther's
Original

Kraft

81

Cheese

Kraft

Sargento

82

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chips Ahoy!

83

Chocolate Chips

Nestlé Tollhouse

Hershey's Chipits

84

Chocolate Flavoring Mix

Hershey's

Nesquik

85

Coffee Creamer

Coffee-Mate

International

 Delight

86

Coffee Pods

Starbucks /
Folgers (Tie)

Dunkin'

87

Cooking Oil Spray

Pam

Great Value

88

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya /
Kraft (Tie)

Violife

89

Dessert Mixes / Fillings

Betty Crocker

Duncan Hines /
Jell-O (Tie)

90

Easter Chocolate

Hershey's /
Cadbury (Tie)

Reese's

91

Eggs

Eggland's Best

92

Espresso Coffee (Whole Bean
/ Ground)

Starbucks

Folgers

93

Flour

Gold Medal

Pillsbury

94

Frozen Fish

Gorton's

95

Frozen Pie Shells

Pillsbury

96

Frozen Pizza

DiGiorno

Red Baron

97

Frozen Potato Products

Ore-Ida

98

Ginger Ale

Canada Dry

Schweppes

Seagram's

99

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

100

Jerky

Jack Link's

Slim Jim

101

Ketchup

Heinz

102

Milk Chocolate Bar

Hershey's

103

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Oatly!

Planet Oat / Silk
(Tie)

104

Oatmeal

Quaker

105

Peanut Butter

Jif

Skippy

Peter Pan

106

Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Beyond Meat

Morning Star
Farms /

 Impossible (Tie)

107

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

Chobani

Yoplait

108

Potato Chips

Lay's

109

Premade Cooking Sauce /
Marinade

Prego

Ragu

110

Premium Ground Coffee
(Non-Espresso)

Folgers

Starbucks

111

Premium Ice Cream

Breyers

Ben & Jerry's

112

Private Label Brand for Value

Great Value

113

Rehydration Drink

Gatorade

Powerade

114

Rice

Ben's Original

Minute Rice

115

Sparkling Water

Lacroix /
Sparkling Ice

 (Tie)

Perrier

116

Tea

Lipton

117

Tortilla Chips

Tostitos

Doritos

118

Tortilla Wraps

Mission

119

White Bread

Wonder

Sara Lee

120

Whole Grain Bread

Sara Lee

Dave's Killer
Bread

121

Whole Grain Crackers

Wheat Thins

Triscuit

Ritz

122

Yogurt

Yoplait

Chobani

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

123

Anti-Aging Skin Care
Products

Olay

124

Body Moisturizer

Dove / Aveeno /
Jergens (Tie)

125

Concealer

CoverGirl /
Maybelline (Tie)

e.l.f.

126

Cotton Swab

Q-Tips

127

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Philips Sonicare

Colgate

128

Face Cleanser

Neutrogena /
Cerave (Tie)

129

Face Moisturizer

Olay

Cerave

130

Face Primer

e.l.f.

131

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

132

Lip Color

Revlon

Maybelline /
Cover Girl /
L'Oréal (Tie)

133

Mascara

Maybelline

Cover Girl /
L'Oréal (Tie)

134

Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant

Old Spice

Degree

Dove / Axe (Tie)

135

Men's Hair Color

Just For Men

136

Men's Shaving

Gillette

137

Micellar Water

Garnier

138

Mouthwash

Listerine

Crest /
Scope (Tie)

139

Self-Tanner

Jergens

140

Shampoo & Conditioner

Suave

Head &
Shoulders /
Pantene (Tie)

141

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Colgate

142

Water Flosser

Waterpik

Oral-B

143

Whitening Toothpaste for
Sensitive Teeth

Sensodyne /
Crest (Tie)

Colgate

144

Women's
Deodorant/Antiperspirant

Secret

Dove

Degree

145

Women's Hair Color

L'Oréal

Revlon / 
Clairol (Tie)

146

Women's Shaving

Gillette

Schick / Bic (Tie)

OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

147

Acne Patch

Hero

148

Acne Treatment Subscription

Proactiv

149

Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

One A Day

150

Adult Sunscreen

Coppertone

Banana Boat /
Neutrogena (Tie)

151

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Clear Eyes

152

Allergy Relief

Benadryl /

Claritin (Tie)

Zyrtec

153

Bandages

Band-Aid

154

Black Elderberry Products

Sambucol

155

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Freestyle / Accu-
Chek (Tie)

156

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Carmex

157

Collagen Powder

Vital Proteins

158

Common Headache Relief

Tylenol

Advil

159

Contact Lenses

Acuvue

Bausch + Lomb

160

Cough Drops/Lozenge

Halls

Ricola

161

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Poligrip

162

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

U By Kotex

163

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

Benefiber

164

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

165

Hair Removal

Nair

166

Heart Health Supplement

Nature Made

167

Heartburn Relief

Tums

168

Joint Health Supplement

Osteo Bi-Flex

169

Laxative

Miralax / Dulcolax (Tie)

Ex-Lax

170

Memory Support
Supplement

Prevagen

171

Migraine Headache Relief

Excedrin

Tylenol

172

Nasal Spray

Flonase

Afrin

Vicks Sinex

173

Oral Back Pain Relief

Tylenol

Aleve /
Advil (Tie)

174

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Icy Hot

175

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

First Response

176

Tampons

Tampax

Playtex / U By
Kotex (Tie)

177

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto-Bismol

Tums

178

Yeast Infection Medication

Monistat

BABY & KIDS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

179

Baby and Kids Laundry

 Detergent

Dreft

All

180

Baby Gear

Graco

181

Baby Monitor

VTech

Nanit

182

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Baby Dove /
Aveeno Baby

(Tie)

183

Baby/Toddler Feeding
Products

Gerber

Munchkin

184

Breast Pump

Medela

Spectra

185

Children's Cough Medicine

Children's
Tylenol

Children's
Robitussin /
Zarbee's
Naturals (Tie)

186

Children's Thermometer

Vicks / Braun (Tie)

187

Diapers

Pampers

Huggies

188

Dolls

Barbie

189

Infant / Baby Feeding
Products

Dr. Brown's

Philips Avent /
Gerber (Tie)

190

Natural Baby Care

Johnson's Baby

Aveeno Baby

191

Nursing Pads

Lansinoh

192

Organic Baby Food

Gerber

193

Toys

Fisher-Price

Lego

AUTOMOTIVE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

194

Auto Brake Service Provider
(Non-Dealer)

Midas

195

Auto Insurance Provider

State Farm

Progressive /
Geico (Tie)

196

Auto Muffler Service
 Provider (Non-Dealer)

Midas

Meineke

197

Auto Rental Company

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis

198

Car Detailing Products

Armor All

Meguiar's

199

Extended Auto Warranty

 (Non-Manufacturer)

CarShield

200

Gas Station

Shell

201

Oil and Lube Change Service

Jiffy Lube

202

Tire Sales & Service

Discount Tire
(America's Tire)

Goodyear

203

Tires

Goodyear

Michelin

Firestone

204

Windshield Repair /
Replacement Service

Safelite
AutoGlass

RESTAURANTS & RETAIL

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

205

Convenience Store

7-Eleven

206

Conventional Grocery
Store (Midwest)

Kroger

Walmart /
Meijer (Tie)

207

Conventional Grocery
Store (Northeast)

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

208

Conventional Grocery
Store (South)

Kroger / Publix (Tie)

Walmart

209

Conventional Grocery
Store (West)

Safeway

210

Department Store for
Fashion

Kohl's/ Macy's (Tie)

211

Dollar Store

Dollar Tree

Dollar General

Family Dollar

212

Grocery Store for
Affordable Baby Products

Walmart

213

Grocery Store for
Affordable Gluten Free
Products

Walmart

214

Grocery Store for
Affordable Natural &
Organic Products

Whole Foods
Market / Trader
 Joe's (Tie)

Walmart

215

Grocery Store for
Affordable Wine

Walmart

216

Grocery Store for Low
Prices / Affordability -
(Midwest)

Aldi

Walmart

Kroger

217

Grocery Store for Low
Prices / Affordability
(Northeast)

Aldi

Walmart

Shoprite

218

Grocery Store for Low
Prices / Affordability
(South)

Walmart

Aldi

Kroger

219

Grocery Store for Low
Prices / Affordability
(West)

Walmart

Winco

220

Grocery Store for Natural
& Organic Food

Whole Foods Market

Trader Joe's

Sprouts Farmers
Market

221

Grocery Store for Pickup
and Delivery  (Midwest)

Walmart

Kroger

222

Grocery Store for Pickup
and Delivery (Northeast)

Walmart

223

Grocery Store for Pickup
and Delivery (South)

Walmart

Kroger

224

Grocery Store for Pickup
and Delivery (West)

Walmart

225

Juice and Smoothie Bar

Jamba

Smoothie King /
Tropical
Smoothie Cafe
(Tie)

226

Mattress Retailer

Mattress Firm

227

Online Retailer for Pet
Supplies

Chewy

Amazon / 
PetSmart (Tie)

228

Quick Service Restaurant
for Burgers

McDonald's

Burger King

Wendy's

229

Quick Service Restaurant
for Pizza

Domino's

Pizza Hut

Little Caesars

230

Quick Service Restaurant
for Sandwiches

Subway

Mcdonald's

231

Restaurant Chain for
Chicken

KFC

Chick-fil-A

Popeyes

232

Retailer of Camping Gear

REI

Bass Pro Shops
& Cabela's

233

Retailer of Hunting &
Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops
& Cabela's

234

Small Format Grocery

 Store

Aldi

SERVICES

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

235

Airline Rewards Credit
Card

Delta

Southwest /
American
Airlines / United
(Tie)

236

Bank for Personal Banking

Chase

237

Cashback Credit Card
Provider

Discover /
Capital One (Tie)

Chase

238

Cellular Service Provider

T-Mobile /
Verizon (Tie)

AT&T

239

DNA Testing

Ancestry

23andMe

240

High Speed Internet
Provider

Xfinity

Spectrum

AT&T

241

Home Insurance Provider

State Farm

Allstate

242

Home Phone Service
Provider

AT&T

Verizon

Spectrum /
Xfinity (Tie)

243

Home Security Provider

ADT

Ring

244

Junk Removal Service

1-800-Got-Junk?

245

Lower Fee Investment
Brokerage

Fidelity
Investments

Charles Schwab

246

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

247

Online Casino

FanDuel

248

Online Language Learning

Duolingo

Babbel

249

Online Real Estate
Marketplace

Zillow

Realtor.com

250

Online Sports Book

DraftKings

FanDuel

251

Parcel Delivery Service

UPS

USPS / FedEx
(Tie)

252

Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens
Pharmacy

253

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

254

TV Service Provider

Xfinity

Spectrum

255

Website Builder

Wix

GoDaddy

256

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight
Watchers)

How winners are determined

26,646 qualified American shoppers determined the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 256 individual categories, through 182,080 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories they shop, retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader".  Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list.

The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada, and this is the second year of UK results. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards continue to set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

