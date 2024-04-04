A National Summer Camp That Turns Curious Kids Into Innovative Thinkers

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, Camp Invention® has developed confidence and problem-solving skills in young innovators through authentic, hands-on STEM activities. In the 2024 program, Illuminate, campers will develop their own sports ball and game board, explore the science of light, tackle water challenges around the world and star as a contestant on a prototyping game show!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9224752-national-inventors-hall-of-fame-camp-invention-2024/

2024 Illuminate Program 2024 Camp Invention Illuminates Children’s Imagination and Creativity

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to make discoveries about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

"Camp Invention had a huge impact on both my children," said the parent of 2023 campers. "They came home with very detailed explanations of symbiosis and how they built things. It was amazing! It was a wonderful experience from beginning to end."

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year's Illuminate program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Let's Glow™ : Creativity radiates as campers explore the science of light through illuminating inventions and the genetic code of glowing animals. They practice persistence as they build a one-of-a-kind Glow Box, experimenting with different layers of light, color and customized designs. Through the power of illumination, their ideas shine.

: Creativity radiates as campers explore the science of light through illuminating inventions and the genetic code of glowing animals. They practice persistence as they build a one-of-a-kind Glow Box, experimenting with different layers of light, color and customized designs. Through the power of illumination, their ideas shine. Prototyping Studio™ : Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions. Using a DIY toolbox and everyday materials, as well as inspiration from National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees, they complete a series of exciting prototyping challenges. While tapping into their imagination, they discover that invention can happen in any place at any time.

: Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions. Using a DIY toolbox and everyday materials, as well as inspiration from National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees, they complete a series of exciting prototyping challenges. While tapping into their imagination, they discover that invention can happen in any place at any time. In the Game™ : As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention. They examine the features and specialized materials of a variety of sports balls, then create their own to use with their personalized game. They build a brand, create a logo and are recognized for their creativity by being inducted into the Game of Fame.

: As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention. They examine the features and specialized materials of a variety of sports balls, then create their own to use with their personalized game. They build a brand, create a logo and are recognized for their creativity by being inducted into the Game of Fame. Operation: HydroDrop™ : Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world. They discover the role water plays for people and the planet, then customize a robotic Lab-on-Wheels to assist in their exploration. They use creative problem solving to design inventions that will help create a crystal-clear future.

Local programs are facilitated and taught by qualified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 122,000 children and partner with 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. To find a camp near you, visit our Camp Finder or for additional information, visit invent.org/camp .

Join the Camp Invention conversation by using #CampInvention on social media!

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 2.6 million children, and 309,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

Media Contact

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

[email protected]

234-901-6085

SOURCE Camp Invention