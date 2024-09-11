2024 Challenge Beijing Concludes Successfully

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 7 to September 8, 2024, the "2024 Challenge Beijing" concluded successfully in the picturesque Yanqing District of Beijing. This two-day event attracted over 1,100 athletes from 20 countries and regions, who gathered at the Beijing Shiyuan International Tourism Resort to experience the thrill of competition amidst stunning natural landscapes, while also appreciating the rich cultural charm of Yanqing.

Notable attendees included representatives from the China Triathlon Sports Association (CTSA), the Yanqing District's government, Beijing Shi Yuan Investment Development Co., Ltd., Challenge Family, and Druid Sports, who witnessed the successful debut of this event in Yanqing.

Crafting an Unforgettable Experience, Showcasing the Thrill of Competition

Under the theme "Burning Passion, Infinite Breakthroughs", the 2024 Challenge Beijing aimed to provide athletes of all ages and abilities with a high-quality competitive experience, while also creating an unforgettable spectacle for sports enthusiasts. Recognized as an A+ level event by the China Triathlon Sports Association, the competition featured both Olympic Distance and Sprint Distance age group races, drawing over 1,100 participants from 20 countries and regions. The event boasted a strong lineup of 12 international professional athletes, including Kyle Smith, Paula Findlay, Frederic Funk, and Lucy Byram, delivering a world-class showcase of endurance and athleticism.

The race venue, Beijing Shiyuan International Tourism Resort, is ideally located in the southwest of Yanqing District, with the Gui River flowing through and the Haituo Mountains as a backdrop, offering stunning lake and mountain views and iconic structures and scenic spots within the park, allowing athletes to experience the harmonious blend of nature and horticulture while competing.

On September 7, the Sprint Distance age group race, spanning 27.75 kilometers, saw participants unleash their energy amidst the scenic beauty of Shiyuan, challenging themselves and fully embracing the pure joy and exhilaration of competition.

The highly anticipated Olympic Distance professional and age group races took place on September 8, with a strong lineup of elite athletes adding suspense and excitement to the competition. The atmosphere at the venue was charged with intense competitive spirit and the passion of pushing limits. After a thrilling 53.5-kilometer race, the men's professional title was claimed by Kyle Smith with an impressive time of 1:47:00. The runner-up, Marc Dubrick, closely followed with a time of 1:47:08. Third place went to Henri Schoeman, finishing in 1:47:23, showcasing outstanding performance. The fourth to sixth places were taken by Frederic Funk (1:47:58), Aaron Royle (1:48:05), and Tyler Mislawchuk (1:50:49), respectively. The women's professional race was equally captivating, with Paula Findlay taking the crown in 1:57:36. The runner-up was Lucy Byram, finishing in 1:57:56, while Julie Derron secured third place with a time of 1:58:28. The fourth to sixth places went to Ellie Salthouse (1:59:57), Sian Rainsley (2:01:20), and Amelia Watkinson (2:03:38), respectively, further demonstrating the world-class caliber of the event.

It is worth noting that the top three Olympic Distance athletes in each age group for men and women will qualify for the 2025 Challenge "The Championship" Samorin, May 16-18, 2025, in Samorin, Slovakia.

Held over the weekend, the two-day event further ignited the enthusiasm of Yanqing, a city known for its passion for sports. Many triathlon enthusiasts, tourists, and locals gathered along the course to witness the excitement and energy of the event. Beyond the thrilling competition, the event also created a vibrant sports carnival at the event center, featuring merchants offering sports gear, accessories, food, and beverages. This rich array of offerings created a dynamic sports consumption ecosystem, blending outdoor sports with a new economy of sports consumption, delivering an unforgettable all-around event experience.

Unleashing Event Vitality, Showcasing Yanqing's Three "Gold-lettered Signboards"

Located in the northwest of Beijing, Yanqing District is renowned for its unique geographical location and abundant tourism resources. The Great Wall, the Beijing Shiyuan International Tourism Resort, and the Winter Olympics are known as Yanqing's three "Gold-lettered Signboards." In the field of sports, Yanqing District boasts superior resources and a strong foundation in outdoor activities. With its rich resources and ecological advantages, Yanqing has laid a solid foundation for developing outdoor sports, leisure wellness, and high-end events. As one of the three major zones of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Yanqing has continuously hosted international high-end events, enriched its premium tourism offerings. In the post-Winter Olympics era, it has transformed its ecological advantages into development engines, vigorously promoting the integration of sports with culture and tourism.

The 2024 Challenge Beijing represents another significant effort by Yanqing District to drive the integrated development of sports, culture, and tourism across the district through sports events. Embracing the concept of "Travelling with Events," the 2024 Challenge Beijing showcased Yanqing District's beautiful natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, superior sports foundation, and strong event organization capabilities to the world. By linking various consumption chains such as scenic spots, dining, accommodation, and shopping through the event, Yanqing has further developed a vibrant ecosystem that integrates sports, culture, and tourism, allowing more visitors to witness the exciting event while enjoying a unique travel experience in beautiful Yanqing.

The 2024 Challenge Beijing is not only a benchmark sports competition but also a vivid example of promoting the integration of sports, culture, tourism, agriculture, and commerce, showcasing Yanqing District's international vision and innovative spirit.

SOURCE 2024 Challenge Beijing