CHENGDU, China, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, the 2024 China Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Cycling Race concluded successfully at the Tianfu Olympic Sports Park in Chengdu's Eastern New Area. Professional cyclists and cycling enthusiasts from around the world competed around Sancha Lake and Danjingtai, showcasing the beauty and vitality of Chengdu through a journey that bridged history and modernity, nature and culture.

2024 Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Cycling Race Concludes Successfully

The 2nd day's competition featured individual races. The race started and ended at the new campus of Chengdu Sport University in Chengdu's Eastern New Area. The route went from the north road around Sancha Lake to the west road, then entered the Danjingtai area of Longquanshan City Forest Park via Beiwu Road. Each lap was 44.3 kilometers, with a total of 133 kilometers over three laps, featuring two climbing points and two sprint points. A total of 96 athletes from 15 continental teams from France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and China, along with the Macau Cycling General Association, participated. The Chengdu Intercontinental Cycling Team, which won first place in the team time trial on the 29th and was honored as the best Chinese team, attracted significant media and fan attention.

133-Kilometer Individual Race: 96 Cyclists Showcase Their Skills

At 9 AM, the race officially started at the new campus of Chengdu Sport University. Cyclists passed the second-level climbing point in the Danjingtai area three times. Despite being a second-level climb, the final 500 meters were exceptionally steep and crucial for determining the race's outcome.

The race's basic pattern was set during the first climb. Although some cyclists attempted to break away early, the high difficulty of the climb fragmented the main group. Strong climbers quickly moved to the front, forming a leading group of fewer than 20 cyclists, who then regrouped during the descent. By the end of the first lap, they had established a significant lead over the rest of the field. The Li-Ning Star Continental Cycling Team had a numerical advantage and controlled the race pace.

During the subsequent climbs, the leading group was further filtered, with numbers dwindling and competition intensifying. The race winner was destined to emerge from this group. On the final climb, Raileanu Cristian from the Li-Ning Star Continental Cycling Team showcased his climbing prowess, breaking away and crossing the finish line solo with a significant lead, winning today's race. In the small group sprint that followed, Mudgway Luke, also from the Li-Ning Star team, took second place, while Krijnsen Jolt from the Dutch Valkenburg Parkhotel team claimed third.

Raileanu Cristian won the green jersey for first place overall and the polka dot jersey for the climbing points leader. Mudgway Luke secured the blue jersey for the sprint points leader, while Li Boan from the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team earned the white jersey as the best Chinese rider.

The Sancha Lake/Danjingtai course in the Eastern New Area was a significant challenge for all participants, with an elevation gain of over 1,100 meters and nearly 20-degree climbs. Even professional cyclists found it tough. Raileanu Cristian from the Li-Ning Star Continental Cycling Team recalled, "The three climbs were the most challenging part of today's race, and the hot weather added to the difficulty." He praised the race organization and atmosphere, saying, "I love China, and Chengdu is my favorite place."

The city greenway, Sancha Lake, and Longquanshan are also popular among local cyclists. Ms. Li, a participant in the mass ride, said, "In Chengdu, we ride the city greenway every week, and Longquanshan is our top choice for climb training. We often organize group rides to challenge this route. I'm grateful to the organizers for giving us the opportunity to ride alongside many European and local professional teams."

Sancha Lake, with a water area exceeding 27 square kilometers, is renowned for its exceptional ecological environment and is often referred to as the "Maldives of Chengdu." Danjingtai, located in the Eastern New Area, is the leading project of Longquanshan City Forest Park and a national 4A tourist attraction, featuring rich natural landscapes like starry skies, sunrises, forests, and ecological resources. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Sancha Lake by day and starry skies by night, along with various attractions such as the Danjingtai Pavilion, outdoor expansion bases, stargazing camping sites, and the "Eye of the City" observatory. It exemplifies the organic growth of Chengdu's Eastern New Area and central urban area. Longquanshan City Forest Park combines ecological protection with value transformation, cultivating the "Tianfu Longquanshan" event brand and forming a green development model of "forest + greenway + sports."

Ms. Wang, a Chengdu resident who participated in today's mass ride with friends, was thrilled after finishing. "I've only been cycling for less than six months. I used to check in at Longquanshan with my cycling friends because of its beautiful scenery and excellent ecological environment. There are many cyclists in Chengdu, and the cycling atmosphere is great, so I gradually started cycling," she said. "This race not only featured European and Chinese professional riders, allowing fans to watch up close and feel the intensity of professional racing, but also gave amateur cycling enthusiasts a stage to perform. The fitness culture in Chengdu is getting better and better."

SOURCE Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Cycling Race