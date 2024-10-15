2024 "CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC" CONCLUDES THIRD ANNUAL EV TEST DRIVE EVENT

Chicago Drives Electric will return at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, successfully concluded its third annual fall Chicago Drives Electric experiential test drive and educational event last week. Once again, organizers plan to bring Chicago Drives Electric indoors to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show this February 8-17, at McCormick Place.

Chicago Drives Electric was launched in fall 2022 as an effort to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and help consumers understand how electric vehicles (EVs) can fit individual needs and lifestyles. This year's event hosted more brands than ever before with more than 40 different models to experience from brands including Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota, and Volvo. Nissan and Lexus also participated in the media and industry event held just prior to the consumer event. Over the course of the weekend, Chicago Drives Electric attracted 1,630 total registered drivers and netted more than 6,102 in-vehicle experiences, an increase in attendance from previous years.

This year's event hosted more brands than ever before with more than 40 different models to experience. Post this

The event was once again supported by industry partners Cars.com, ComEd and Powering Chicago who each contributed valuable insights during the industry and media program that kicked off the Chicago Drives Electric event. In addition to having experts onsite to answer consumer questions throughout the weekend, ComEd held a press conference in conjunction with Chicago Drives Electric where it announced its new Point of Purchase EV Fleet Rebate Program.

Cars.com, a longtime supporter of the Chicago Auto Show, provided real-time appraisals of consumer vehicles throughout the weekend. At the end of the appraisal, consumers left with information about the current price of their car, truck or SUV and information on nearby new-car dealers they can follow up with should they want to trade in their vehicle.

"Chicago Drives Electric is a unique event that continues to grow each year, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this valuable one-stop-shop for EV education and test drives," said CATA Chairman Jason Roberts. "There are still many questions around EV ownership and continued interest from today's consumers, as evidenced by the success of this event. We are happy to continue to serve as a resource and research platform for those in the market both during this fall event and at the Chicago Auto Show."

"In surveying Chicago Drives Electric attendees, it was reported that nearly 60 percent of attendees indicated that they are likely to consider purchasing an EV. Furthermore, of those attendees who are actively shopping for their next vehicle within the next three months, nearly 80 percent report that next vehicle will likely be an EV," continued Roberts.

"We are excited to continue the momentum of Chicago Drives Electric and once again bring it into the 2025 Chicago Auto Show as an indoor test track and EV education hub," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "With more and more brands expanding their electrified vehicle offerings, it is a great place to cross-shop and experience a wide range of EVs all in one location."

For more information on the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About Chicago Drives Electric

Chicago Drives Electric was established in 2022 as an interactive and information method to learn about electric vehicles (EV) due to the growth of both supply and demand for EVs. This EV-focused event occurs twice a year: during the Chicago Auto Show and once again in the fall. Chicago Drives Electric is aimed at raising awareness of the many benefits of all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and help consumers understand how EVs can fit individual needs and lifestyles. For more information and upcoming event updates, visit ChicagoDrivesElectric.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show is Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Automobile Trade Association