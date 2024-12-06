2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum Triumphs in Chad

China-African Collaboration to Modernize Energy Cooperation

Strengthening Mutually Beneficial Partnerships for Shared Growth

N'DJAMENA, Chad, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum convened in Chad's capital, N'Djamena. The event, themed "China-Africa Collaboration to Modernize Energy Cooperation: Unlocking New Opportunities for Synergistic Partnerships," brought together over 70 delegates from China, Chad, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, and other African nations.

CNPC Economics and Technology Research Institute (CNPC ETRI), a leading national think tank, in collaboration with the Africa Policy Institute (API) in Kenya, unveiled the findings of the CNPC ETRI and API Joint Research Report: Research on the Resources, Development, and Utilization of Key Minerals in Africa. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on key issues such as the development and utilization of energy resources in Africa, the dynamics of China-African energy collaboration, the new landscape and emerging opportunities for sustainable development, and the prospects for future cooperation.

The discussions yielded consensus in four key areas:

China-African energy collaboration serves as an effective pathway to fostering a shared future between the two regions;

Joint efforts on key mineral resources between China and Africa expedite modernization processes in both regions;

The integration of energy security and energy transition is a crucial objective of China-African energy partnerships;

Scientific and technological innovation plays an essential role in promoting the sustainable development of the energy sector in both regions.

Participants agreed that moving forward, China and Africa should work together to establish an energy production and supply chain system that is safe, stable, efficient, open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial. They emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation in energy and mineral resources, advancing energy transition, and fostering technological exchanges among international organizations.

China-African energy cooperation is a vital component of deepening bilateral ties, underpinned by a robust political foundation and a comprehensive institutional framework. Africa was one of the first regions where CNPC established its presence. Over the past 30 years, CNPC has managed 14 oil and gas projects across six African countries and deployed engineering service teams in 18 African nations. The company has established a complete industry chain that encompasses exploration and development, pipeline transportation, refining and chemical processes, engineering services, and product sales. In doing so, CNPC has supported several African countries, including Chad and Niger, in developing integrated upstream and downstream petroleum industries, contributing significantly to their energy independence. In the past decade, CNPC has been committed to green and low-carbon practices, driving innovation and sustainability across the energy sector by providing African countries with innovative energy solutions.

The forum was co-organized by CNPC ETRI, the Africa Policy Institute (API), CNPC Africa, and CNPC International (Chad) Co., Ltd.. Madam Ibni Oumar Salama.

Deputy General Inspector of Ministry of hydrocarbons and energy of Chad, Wang Xining, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Chad, and Ambassador Jernalese Erastus Onkundi Mwencha, Former Africa Union Deputy Chairperson, among other representatives from CNPC, CNPC ETRI, and API, attended the forum and delivered keynote addresses.

CNPC ETRI, recognized as one of China's first 25 high-end national think tanks, has significantly influenced policy-making for China's energy sector and fostered reform and innovation within CNPC. Similarly, Kenya's API, focused on African and global governance, strategy, and security issues, has contributed to peace and development throughout Africa.

The in-depth cooperation and exchanges between China's and Africa's leading think tanks have culminated in the success of the China-Africa Think Tanks Energy Forum. This event, a strong embodiment of the "Partnership for Mutual Understanding of Civilizations," united diverse ideas and expertise to advance China-African cooperation in the energy sector along a green, mutually beneficial, and sustainable path.

