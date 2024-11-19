2024 CIO Awards: Info-Tech Research Group Honors the Top IT Leaders Driving Strategic Innovation and Stakeholder Satisfaction

Info-Tech's annual CIO Awards recognize the top IT leaders in the US, Canada, and APAC region who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and high stakeholder satisfaction, as measured by the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the recipients of its 2024 CIO Awards. The firm's prestigious annual program honors IT leaders who exemplify excellence in aligning IT with organizational goals, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding stakeholder satisfaction scores. Based on Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, the recipients of the 2024 award are leaders who have set the standard for IT success in a constantly evolving technology landscape.

Info-Tech's CIO Awards recognize IT leaders across categories such as small, medium, large, and enterprise, as well as regional leaders in Canada and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Additionally, the "Growth Leaders" category celebrates IT leaders who have achieved significant improvements in stakeholder satisfaction year-over-year.

"The 2024 CIO Awards reflect the evolving challenges IT leaders face in an era defined by rapid digital transformation and increasing stakeholder expectations," says Hannes Scheidegger, Chief Global Services Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional leadership by navigating complexity, driving innovation, and delivering measurable results that align IT with their organization's strategic goals. Their achievements set a benchmark for IT leadership, showcasing how technology can drive transformative growth and deliver tangible value."

The CIO Awards program has recognized IT leaders since its inception in 2016. By leveraging insights from the CIO Business Vision diagnostic, which evaluates stakeholder satisfaction across multiple dimensions of IT governance, the awards celebrate leaders who deliver measurable business value while fostering trust and collaboration within their organizations.

This year's winners represent a diverse range of industries, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, higher education, and more. The awards also highlight the increasing importance of IT as a strategic driver, particularly in the era of exponential IT growth and transformation.

Winners of Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards:

Isaac Abbs, Pima County Community College District, Large & Enterprise Division

Pima County Community College District, Large & Enterprise Division Hab Adkins , Mueller, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

Mueller, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division Rita Allen, State of Alabama - Department of Revenue, Large & Enterprise Division

- Department of Revenue, Large & Enterprise Division Russ Avery , Sturgeon County, Growth Leaders

Sturgeon County, Growth Leaders Tom Barczak, InSource Solutions, Small Division

InSource Solutions, Small Division Kelly Becker , Colorado Housing And Finance Authority, Medium Division

Colorado Housing And Finance Authority, Medium Division Doug Beverage , Crystal Flash Inc, Medium Division

Crystal Flash Inc, Medium Division Jaci Bobo , Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services – Information Management Division (DAS-IMSD), Growth Leaders

Milwaukee County Department of Administrative Services – Information Management Division (DAS-IMSD), Growth Leaders Dan Callari, Bob Barker Company, Inc., Small Division

Bob Barker Company, Inc., Small Division Seth Calvin , City of Elk River, Small Division

City of Elk River, Small Division Sean Carritt, Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW), APAC Leaders

Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW), APAC Leaders Jared Choc, Department of Early Learning and Care, Growth Leaders

Department of Early Learning and Care, Growth Leaders Andrew Cotter , Somerset Capital Group, Small Division

Somerset Capital Group, Small Division Andrew Cree , Chatham County, GA, Growth Leaders

Chatham County, GA, Growth Leaders Mark Duncan , Wolf & Company, P.C., Small Division

Wolf & Company, P.C., Small Division Michael Error, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota , Growth Leaders

Blue Cross Blue Shield of , Growth Leaders Jason Frame , Southern Nevada Health District, Medium Division

Southern Nevada Health District, Medium Division Michael Fugaro, SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD, APAC Leaders

SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD, APAC Leaders Jaswinder Gogia , Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC), Canadian Leaders

Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC), Canadian Leaders Liz Gosling , Auckland University of Technology, APAC Leaders

Auckland University of Technology, APAC Leaders Dean Haacker, Metropolitan Capital, Small Division

Metropolitan Capital, Small Division Kevin Hall , Westconsin Credit Union, Small Division

Westconsin Credit Union, Small Division Willy Haug , Menlo Park City School District, Small Division

Menlo Park City School District, Small Division Benjamin Hendricks, Wood County Commissioners Office, Large & Enterprise Division

Wood County Commissioners Office, Large & Enterprise Division Kevin Higgins , Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division

Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division Jamie Hornstein, ProDriven Global Brands, Large & Enterprise Division

ProDriven Global Brands, Large & Enterprise Division Justin Johnson , Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division

Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Medium Division Jeremy Kauten, VGM Group, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division

VGM Group, Inc., Large & Enterprise Division Justin Lahullier, Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey , Medium Division

Delta Dental Plan of , Medium Division Karl Martineau, Canadian Wildlife Federation, Growth Leaders

Canadian Wildlife Federation, Growth Leaders Daniel G Millbank, Xpress Global Systems, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division

Xpress Global Systems, LLC, Large & Enterprise Division Dennis Moncrieff, Tomago Aluminium Company, APAC Leaders

Tomago Aluminium Company, APAC Leaders Steven Nino, Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, Medium Division

Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, Medium Division Aubert Nungisa, Curling Canada , Canadian Leaders

Curling , Canadian Leaders Melvyn Pensee-Arnold , Cairns Regional Council, APAC Leaders

Cairns Regional Council, APAC Leaders CJ Perry, City of Flagstaff, Medium Division

City of Flagstaff, Medium Division Bonnie Pohlschneider, Champaign Residential Services Inc, Small Division

Champaign Residential Services Inc, Small Division Bharath Prabhakaran , University of Cincinnati , Large & Enterprise Division

, Large & Enterprise Division Steve Pye, Global Warranty Management Corporation, Small Division

Global Warranty Management Corporation, Small Division Inez Rodenburg, City of Danville, VA , Medium Division

City of , Medium Division Scott Rutherford , LGM Financial Services, Canadian Leaders

LGM Financial Services, Canadian Leaders Noam Shendar, County of Inyo, Growth Leaders

County of Inyo, Growth Leaders Ernest Solomon , Soroc Technology Inc, Canadian Leaders

Soroc Technology Inc, Canadian Leaders Anton Spevacek, Phoenix College, Medium Division

Phoenix College, Medium Division Steven Takeda, Hawaii National Bank, Medium Division

Hawaii National Bank, Medium Division Mike Taylor , Pitt County, Large & Enterprise Division

Pitt County, Large & Enterprise Division Marc Thivierge, United Counties of Leeds & Grenville, Growth Leaders

United Counties of Leeds & Grenville, Growth Leaders Eduardo Valencia , Metropolitan Airports Commission, Growth Leaders

Metropolitan Airports Commission, Growth Leaders Carrie Williamson , Town of Whitby , Canadian Leaders

