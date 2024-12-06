2024 COLORADO GOVERNOR'S CITIZENSHIP MEDAL RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CIVICO
Annual award honors exceptional Colorado leaders
DENVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Jared Polis, in partnership with CiviCO, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals. CiviCO is a nonprofit that empowers established and aspiring leaders to ignite and unite cultures of leadership for a better Colorado. This award recognizes individuals and organizations who demonstrate excellence in leadership and are committed to creating a positive impact in their communities. The five recipients will be celebrated at a special ceremony on January 23, 2025, marking a key event during Colorado Leadership Month.
The 2024 recipients and medal categories:
- Ed Dwight — Aerospace Pioneer and Renowned Sculptor — Vanguard Legacy Medal, Honoring a community leader who has made transformational contributions to the community throughout their career. Nominated in partnership with History Colorado.
- Vinay Nair — CEO & Founder of TIFIN and Fintech Innovator — Growth and Innovation Medal; Honoring an entrepreneur's exceptional ingenuity and statewide inspiration. Nominated in partnership with Endeavor Colorado.
- Katy Anthes — Education Leader — Public and Community Service Medal; Honoring a government or community leader who serves the public through innovation, operational excellence and progressive vision. Nominated in partnership with the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs.
- Rayan Elfahan — Aspiring Medical Professional and Community Advocate — Emerging Community Leader Medal; Recognizing a young community leader who has demonstrated excellence and made a significant impact on their school and community. Nominated in partnership with The Boettcher Foundation.
- United Launch Alliance, Tory Bruno, — President and CEO — Innovators and Community Builders in Aerospace — Corporate Citizenship Medal; Recognizing a Colorado-based company that has made a significant positive impact in the community through its culture, vision and execution. Nominated in partnership with Mile High United Way.
"Each year, it is an honor to present the Governor's Citizenship Medals and recognize the remarkable individuals, organizations, nonprofits, and businesses dedicated to making Colorado an even better place to live for everyone," said Governor Jared Polis. "This year's five recipients have made indelible contributions to our state and demonstrated the importance of leadership."
Additional 2024 recipient and category details and link to all honoree headshots.
"The 2024 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medal recipients exemplify service and the power of individuals to create change," said D.J. Whetter, CEO of CiviCO. "In partnership with Governor Polis, we celebrate their contributions and highlight the hidden leaders inspiring others across Colorado."
Please visit https://www.theeventcgcm.org/ for more information.
