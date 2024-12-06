2024 COLORADO GOVERNOR'S CITIZENSHIP MEDAL RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CIVICO

Annual award honors exceptional Colorado leaders

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Jared Polis, in partnership with CiviCO, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals. CiviCO is a nonprofit that empowers established and aspiring leaders to ignite and unite cultures of leadership for a better Colorado. This award recognizes individuals and organizations who demonstrate excellence in leadership and are committed to creating a positive impact in their communities. The five recipients will be celebrated at a special ceremony on January 23, 2025, marking a key event during Colorado Leadership Month.

The 2024 recipients and medal categories:

"Each year, it is an honor to present the Governor's Citizenship Medals and recognize the remarkable individuals, organizations, nonprofits, and businesses dedicated to making Colorado an even better place to live for everyone," said Governor Jared Polis. "This year's five recipients have made indelible contributions to our state and demonstrated the importance of leadership."

Additional 2024 recipient and category details

"The 2024 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medal recipients exemplify service and the power of individuals to create change," said D.J. Whetter, CEO of CiviCO. "In partnership with Governor Polis, we celebrate their contributions and highlight the hidden leaders inspiring others across Colorado."

https://www.theeventcgcm.org/

